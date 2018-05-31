Diario Público
¿Cómo ha conseguido Willy Bárcenas reunir en menos de 24 horas los 200.000 euros de fianza para sacar a su madre de la cárcel?

Menos de veinticuatro horas después de que se acordara la entrada en prisión bajo una fianza de 200.000 euros para Rosalía Iglesias, la mujer de Luis Bárcenas ha conseguido la cantidad, nada pequeña, para abandonar la cárcel. Aunque teniendo en cuenta que la Justicia sigue sin encontrar una buena parte del botín del matrimonio, quizás no extraña tanto.

Ha sido su hijo, el cantante del grupo de música Taburete, Willy Bárcenas, quien se ha encargado de gestionar la recogida de fondos en menos de veinticuatro horas para pagar la salida de su madre de prisión. ¿Cómo? "Los grandes amigos, que en las buenas y en las malas siempre están ahí. Hemos conseguido en poco tiempo reunir el dinero". ¿Quién? "Amigos míos, familiares y yo".

"Mi madre está bien", ha añadido desde Soto del Real, donde había acudido a depositar los 200.000 euros de la fianza. Por fin su madre podrá cuidar a su hijo de 29 años, como había solicitado para no entrar en prisión: "Si mi hijo se queda sin padre, al menos que quede su madre".

