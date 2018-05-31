Diario Público
El tuit bélico y tremendista de Rosa Díez que llama a “la resistencia”

La cofundadora de la formación UPyD no ha tardado en pronunciarse en Twitter sobre la moción de censura contra Rajoy. En su opinión, "los enemigos de España ya se han conjurado para elegir Presidente. Habrá que organizar la resistencia". Los tuiteros ya se atreven a apostar con un toque de humor por un nuevo partido político presentado por Rosa Díez: "La Resistencia".

Desde la red social dudan sobre qué es ser "amigo de España". ¿Será ser corrupto, franquista o sacarse un máster en 4 días?

Esto también lo predijeron los Simpson:

