El tuit bélico y tremendista de Rosa Díez que llama a “la resistencia”

La cofundadora de la formación UPyD no ha tardado en pronunciarse en Twitter sobre la moción de censura contra Rajoy. En su opinión, "los enemigos de España ya se han conjurado para elegir Presidente. Habrá que organizar la resistencia". Los tuiteros ya se atreven a apostar con un toque de humor por un nuevo partido político presentado por Rosa Díez: "La Resistencia".
La Resistencia. pic.twitter.com/VVeLR475YW
— BajoElCieloDeMoscú (@VuelvaLaURSS) 31 de mayo de 2018
Rosa Díez presenta su nueva formación política.
LA Resistencia #MocionCensura @donarfonzo pic.twitter.com/cMveLNdCuT
— Manolo el de Vilima (@manolovilima) 31 de mayo de 2018
— Un Vampiro Andalú (@transilvaniano) 31 de mayo de 2018
ÚLTIMA HORA!
Rosa Díez irrumpe en el Congreso subida a lomos de Bertín Osborne gritando "se sienten, coño". #MociónCTXT
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 31 de mayo de 2018
Año 2057
España sumida en un caos postapocalíptico.
Rosa Diéz recorre lo que antes era Albacete aplastando cráneos de zombies con su todoterreno mientras habla por radio.
Si estás oyendo esto, eres la resistencia. pic.twitter.com/MVRZXAihNB
— Argetlam (@PArgetlam) 31 de mayo de 2018
Desde la red social dudan sobre qué es ser "amigo de España". ¿Será ser corrupto, franquista o sacarse un máster en 4 días?
Hola Doña Rosa.
Una pregunta: ¿Para ser amigo de España hay que ser corrupto, franquista o sacarse un máster en 4 días?
— NonoCanW ⚽ (@NonoCanW) 31 de mayo de 2018
Como se cree Rosa Díez que la vemos vs como la vemos de verdad pic.twitter.com/tazW1YP5XA
— Ander #Berizzismo (@Ander_Redan) 31 de mayo de 2018
Esto también lo predijeron los Simpson:
¡Rosa, al ataque! pic.twitter.com/4F9wKi5z08
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 31 de mayo de 2018
