“Rivera cree que hoy es un día terrible. En 1.000 días de corrupción nunca utilizaría un adjetivo tan gordo”

El Congreso de los Diputados está debatiendo durante la jornada de hoy -igual que hará mañana- la moción de censura presentada por Pedro Sánchez contra el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. La primera parte de esta moción se resume en una lluvia de réplicas entre Sánchez y Rajoy atacándose mutuamente.

Corrupción, Gürtel y responsabilidades son las palabras más repetidas en el discurso socialista. Estabilidad, ERE de Andalucía y confianza, en el del presidente. Pero, ¿cuáles han sido los momentos favoritos de nuestros tuiteros?

Aún quedan por intervenir los miembros del resto de grupos parlamentarios. Estamos a la espera de que termine la sesión y de ver qué pasa mañana.

Estaremos atentos a las consecuencias de esta moción de censura.

