“Rivera cree que hoy es un día terrible. En 1.000 días de corrupción nunca utilizaría un adjetivo tan gordo”

El Congreso de los Diputados está debatiendo durante la jornada de hoy -igual que hará mañana- la moción de censura presentada por Pedro Sánchez contra el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. La primera parte de esta moción se resume en una lluvia de réplicas entre Sánchez y Rajoy atacándose mutuamente.
Corrupción, Gürtel y responsabilidades son las palabras más repetidas en el discurso socialista. Estabilidad, ERE de Andalucía y confianza, en el del presidente. Pero, ¿cuáles han sido los momentos favoritos de nuestros tuiteros?
Yo ya me he preparado el bingo de la moción de censura, pic.twitter.com/Hq7xD6Pt7P
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 31 de mayo de 2018
Acaba de llegar Rajoy con algo de retraso, y 5 minutos tarde.#MociónDeCensura
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) 31 de mayo de 2018
El PNV de camino al Congreso. pic.twitter.com/LVZ12qqtWO
— Sebastián Lavezzolo (@SB_Lavezzolo) 31 de mayo de 2018
Has robao...
Pos anda que tú... #MociónCensura pic.twitter.com/byTxrl6Pek
— Protestona (@protestona1) 31 de mayo de 2018
— Txino Deniro (@DonTxino) 31 de mayo de 2018
Rajoy: "Voy a seguir siendo español". ¿Y la europea?
— Cristina Pardo (@cristina_pardo) 31 de mayo de 2018
M. Rajoy: "¿Es usted Teresa de Calcuta?"
(Pregunta retórica, obviamente)#MociÓNESP#ConMociónAR#MociónSánchezM4#DebateMocionARV #MocionCensura pic.twitter.com/HiJGCm86uF
— Lolailo Bull (@elninini) 31 de mayo de 2018
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 31 de mayo de 2018
"QUE NO ME VOY" pic.twitter.com/NbRNIE17Lh
— Cansino Royal (@cansinoroyal) 31 de mayo de 2018
—Estás jodido, Mariano, la moción de censura será tu lápida.
—¿Te gusta el fútbol, Pedro? Pues estáte al loro que vas a flipar. pic.twitter.com/Q9mTQNnh7d
— Zarathustra Callao (@soloparatuitear) 31 de mayo de 2018
DIRECTO #MociónCensura | Sánchez lamenta en sus adentros que el discurso no le haya salido tan bien como ayer en casa con su mujer. pic.twitter.com/sY4vvgOZB3
— El Mundo Today (@elmundotoday) 31 de mayo de 2018
Que dirá más veces Rivera? #MocionCensura
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 31 de mayo de 2018
—Siri, que dice Pedro Sánchez que no retirará los presupuestos, búscame una excusa para no apoyarle. pic.twitter.com/XczKaiKiXo
— La Merkel (@GobernoAlem) 31 de mayo de 2018
Albert Rivera cree que hoy es un día terrible. En 1.000 días de corrupción nunca utilizaría un adjetivo tan gordo. #MociónCTXT
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 31 de mayo de 2018
Atentos que Girauta parece que viene de empalme. pic.twitter.com/iswsIeGGCE
— Λrezno (@Arezno) 31 de mayo de 2018
Aún quedan por intervenir los miembros del resto de grupos parlamentarios. Estamos a la espera de que termine la sesión y de ver qué pasa mañana.
Madre mía Nacho Cano. pic.twitter.com/5s0UmdCJ7z
— Λrezno (@Arezno) 31 de mayo de 2018
Estaremos atentos a las consecuencias de esta moción de censura.
OS LO AVISÉ. Zidane deja el Real Madrid, comienzan a notarse las consecuencias de esta #MocionCensura que acabará con ESPAÑA.
— Cuñado ???????? (@CunadoDeTuiter) 31 de mayo de 2018
