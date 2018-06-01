Diario Público
La sorprendente aparición de Alfred (OT) junto a Nick Cave en el Primavera Sound

El concierto Nick Cave en el festival Primavera Sound 2018 estuvo lleno de sorpresas. Una de ellas consistió en que el cantante invitara a Alfred García a subir al escenario. El que fuera concursante de Operación Triunfo (OT) en su última edición y representante de España en Eurovisión no podía estar más ilusionado, ya que el triunfito es un gran fan del australiano y su música alternativa.

Los asistentes al festival inundaron las redes con imágenes de los dos cantantes juntos y mensajes de enhorabuena hacia el cantante español.

La sorpresa de Alfred García no pasó de anécdota teniendo en cuenta que no llegó a cantar junto al australiano. Quien realmente tuvo el protagonismo en el Festival fue Amaia Romero, la ganadora de OT en su última edición, que debutó en su primer concierto como solista tras su paso por la academia.

Algunos medios afirmaron que Alfred había robado el foco a Amaia en el festival, lo que ha provocado reacciones de los tuiteros defendiendo al cantante.

