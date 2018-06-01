La sorprendente aparición de Alfred (OT) junto a Nick Cave en el Primavera Sound

El concierto Nick Cave en el festival Primavera Sound 2018 estuvo lleno de sorpresas. Una de ellas consistió en que el cantante invitara a Alfred García a subir al escenario. El que fuera concursante de Operación Triunfo (OT) en su última edición y representante de España en Eurovisión no podía estar más ilusionado, ya que el triunfito es un gran fan del australiano y su música alternativa.
Los asistentes al festival inundaron las redes con imágenes de los dos cantantes juntos y mensajes de enhorabuena hacia el cantante español.
Ayer pasó esto. No sé ni que poner, estoy sin palabras. Thank you @nickcave for your energy. And fuck you, today I haven't slept because of the emotion. I never thought I could meet The Devil so soon.
???? by: good people. pic.twitter.com/YsjbM8YHll
— Alfred García (@alfredgarcia) 1 de junio de 2018
Buenos días! Os recuerdo que esto: Alfred y Nick Cave ha pasado! pic.twitter.com/NgQlJEhwHv
— DoblePersonalidad (@UnidosporOT) 1 de junio de 2018
salvador sobral, jamie cullum, love of lesbian, pablo lopez, david bisbal, nick cave, sidonie...
¿me explicáis que pacto con el diablo hace alfred para conocer/trabajar a todo ser que admira?
— ✨ (@rosesalfred) 31 de mayo de 2018
Nick Cave con un representante de Eurovision 2018 onstage #PrimaveraSound2018 #Alfred pic.twitter.com/UiZzXFZEMM
— Eloi Vázquez (@leolento) 31 de mayo de 2018
Despertar y ver que Alfred subió a noche al escenario con Nick Cave, se llevó su saludo, y la emoción de tocarle. Y encima todo documentado. Es increíble. Esta claro que cuando trabajas por tus sueños y pones ilusión en todo, al final el universo conspira.
— Patty #3016 ✌???? (@Patita8686) 1 de junio de 2018
Alfred increíblemente no murió viendo en vivo el tremendo recital que se mandó Amaia hoy... y ahora Nick Cave va y lo sube al escenario... Y SIGUE RESPIRANDO TAN PANCHO. Es más fuerte que un Avenger.
— bren (@fictionlover_) 31 de mayo de 2018
La sorpresa de Alfred García no pasó de anécdota teniendo en cuenta que no llegó a cantar junto al australiano. Quien realmente tuvo el protagonismo en el Festival fue Amaia Romero, la ganadora de OT en su última edición, que debutó en su primer concierto como solista tras su paso por la academia.
Algunos medios afirmaron que Alfred había robado el foco a Amaia en el festival, lo que ha provocado reacciones de los tuiteros defendiendo al cantante.
| No salgo de mi asombro viendo que hay gente criticando a Alfred por haber ido al Primavera porque dicen que no fue a ver y apoyar a su novia, sino a colarse en el escenario con Nick Cave. Hay que tener unos huevazos para decir eso eh, hay que tenerlos cuadrados.
— ᴀɪᴛᴀɴᴀ, ɴᴏ ɪᴅᴇɴᴀ, ᴍᴇɴᴅᴇᴢ ɢᴜᴇʀʀᴀ. (@madeofhoncy) 1 de junio de 2018
No si ahora Alfred también tendrá que pedir perdón porque Nick Cave, uno de sus ídolos le haya elegido para subir al escenario juntos a otros fans. YA ME JODERÍA
— #MuerteALasEtiquetas (@Hyo_EllinKpop) 1 de junio de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>