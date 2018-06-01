La sorprendente aparición de Alfred (OT) junto a Nick Cave en el Primavera Sound

El concierto Nick Cave en el festival Primavera Sound 2018 estuvo lleno de sorpresas. Una de ellas consistió en que el cantante invitara a Alfred García a subir al escenario. El que fuera concursante de Operación Triunfo (OT) en su última edición y representante de España en Eurovisión no podía estar más ilusionado, ya que el triunfito es un gran fan del australiano y su música alternativa.

Los asistentes al festival inundaron las redes con imágenes de los dos cantantes juntos y mensajes de enhorabuena hacia el cantante español.

Ayer pasó esto. No sé ni que poner, estoy sin palabras. Thank you @nickcave for your energy. And fuck you, today I haven't slept because of the emotion. I never thought I could meet The Devil so soon.

