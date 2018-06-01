La segunda y última jornada del debate sobre la moción de censura dejará un momento histórico: por primera vez en la historia de la democracia una moción de censura saldrá adelante. Una cuestión que provoca nerviosismo en las filas populares. Así lo ha demostrado Celia Villalobos en su entrada al Congreso.
Empiezo la mañana con ESTO de Celia Villalobos, que no doy crédito del nivel...@_anapastor_ #MocionDeCensura pic.twitter.com/8WcYKoEZnX
— Mariola Cubells Paví (@mariolacubells) 1 de junio de 2018
La diputada se ha enfrentado con Ana Pastor después de que la periodista de La Sexta le preguntase sobre la posibilidad de que Rajoy dimitiese en la jornada de este viernes. "Yo comprendo que os vais a aburrir mucho en La Sexta sin tener al PP dándole caña todo el puto día. Hago una apuesta contigo: ¿Qué tiempo le vais a dedicar a las corrupciones del PSOE cuando el señor Sánchez sea presidente? Me apuesto contigo a que ni el 5%, pero da igual", ha denunciado Villalobos.
"Veo que no ve La Sexta. Le invito a hacerlo", ha contestado Pastor. Mientras, la diputada del PP reconocía que "sufriría viendo La Sexta". "Es lo que tiene contar la sentencia de Gürtel", ha espetado la periodista. Una resolución judicial que, según Villalobos, "se ha contado -en La Sexta- de manera manipulada".
Tras el encontronazo, el presentador de Al Rojo Vivo, Antonio García Ferreras, no pudo contenerse. "Los militantes y los votantes del PP no se merecen un partido que se pone de perfil con una sentencia demoledora", sentenció Ferreras.
#MocionPsoeARV
Celia Villalobos preparandose para la oposición pic.twitter.com/Dyu857MTFu
— Mary Lehendakari (@delcentrobilbao) 1 de junio de 2018
Celia Villalobos: " Os vais a aburrir mucho sin tener al PP"
Pues nos pasas vidas del Candy y jugamos todos.
— NOELIA (@NoeMartri) 1 de junio de 2018
Celia Villalobos indignada con la Democracia #FelizFinde #MocionCensura pic.twitter.com/mng6o0PFUk
— FamiliaAntisistema (@ytuquesabes_) 1 de junio de 2018
Dice Celia Villalobos que ellos no tienen la culpa de ser un partido corrupto ... la culpa la tiene la Sexta por informar de que son un partido corrupto.#MocionPsoeARV #FelizFinde
— Perra Roja De Satán (@vmm7773) 1 de junio de 2018
Celia Villalobos cree en la superación personal. Cuando piensas que no puede dar más vergüenza ajena, bate otro récord:
“sin tener al PP dándole caña tol PUTO DÍA”.
pic.twitter.com/zcDWHPJj36
— Filosofía Perdida (@FiloPolitics) 1 de junio de 2018
Habéis hecho levantarse a Celia Villalobos. Estaréis contentos.
— Pedro M Lozano (@PedroMLozano) 1 de junio de 2018
Otra vez Celia villalobos en una demostracion de clase y sabe estar... ????
— HablarSinSaber (@J_ArnauBarres) 1 de junio de 2018
Villalobos está muy equivocada, aún os queda la Comunidad de Madrid y al @PPopular en la oposición, que visto lo que ha soltado Hernando por esa boquita, va a dar para mucho ...
— Javier (@Javierbami) 1 de junio de 2018
