Moción de censura contra Rajoy Villalobos se viene arriba en una entrevista en La Sexta: “Os vais a aburrir sin tener al PP dándole caña todo el puto día”

Por

La segunda y última jornada del debate sobre la moción de censura dejará un momento histórico: por primera vez en la historia de la democracia una moción de censura saldrá adelante. Una cuestión que provoca nerviosismo en las filas populares. Así lo ha demostrado Celia Villalobos en su entrada al Congreso.

La diputada se ha enfrentado con Ana Pastor después de que la periodista de La Sexta le preguntase sobre la posibilidad de que Rajoy dimitiese en la jornada de este viernes. "Yo comprendo que os vais a aburrir mucho en La Sexta sin tener al PP dándole caña todo el puto día. Hago una apuesta contigo: ¿Qué tiempo le vais a dedicar a las corrupciones del PSOE cuando el señor Sánchez sea presidente? Me apuesto contigo a que ni el 5%, pero da igual", ha denunciado Villalobos.

"Veo que no ve La Sexta. Le invito a hacerlo", ha contestado Pastor. Mientras, la diputada del PP reconocía que "sufriría viendo La Sexta". "Es lo que tiene contar la sentencia de Gürtel", ha espetado la periodista. Una resolución judicial que, según Villalobos, "se ha contado -en La Sexta- de manera manipulada".

Tras el encontronazo, el presentador de Al Rojo Vivo, Antonio García Ferreras, no pudo contenerse. "Los militantes y los votantes del PP no se merecen un partido que se pone de perfil con una sentencia demoledora", sentenció Ferreras.

