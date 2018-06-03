“¡Policía! Acabo de resolver un crimen a través de Twitter”, el intrigante hilo que se ha hecho viral

"¡Policia! Acabo de resolver un crimen a través de Twitter y tenéis que tomar cartas en el asunto inmediatamente. Hace días falleció @jor_g_t (en el centro de la foto), y el caso se cerró como un suicidio, pero fue un asesinato y puedo demostrarlo. El asesino está en la foto".

Así reza el tuit de un usuario de la red social, Mr. Brightside, que se ha compartido más de 17.000 veces y recibido más de 30.000 "Me gusta". Al texto lo acompaña una fotografía, aparentemente inocente, de tres jóvenes abrazados tomándose un 'selfie' frente a un espejo en un local de ocio nocturno.

¿Se trata de una tranquila noche de fiesta o de la prueba irrefutable de un asesinato?

La foto, en realidad, pertenece originalmente a este otro tuit, publicado por un usuario diferente, y que aparece él mismo en la propia imagen:

Aún no nos creemos que este abrazo de ayer fuera el último. Sentimos no haberte podido ayudar más. Te echaremos muchísimo de menos @jor_g_t pic.twitter.com/TVDbyAr7cx

¿Suicidio o... hay algo más? Eso mismo se ha preguntado Mr. Brighside, que no ha dudado en sacar adelante sus pesquisas hasta esclarecer lo ocurrido.

Lo que se dice marcarse un "Jessica Fletcher", como reconoce el propio usuario, vaya.

Este tuit sobre este fallecimiento me inquietó muchísimo y empecé a curiosear para intentar averiguar lo que había pasado. Lo primero que hice fue entrar en el timeline del chico fallecido, al que habían etiquetado como @jor_g_t . pic.twitter.com/eRKiYPQJrN

Con la cadena de tuits publicados, detrás de una truculenta historia de amor, mentiras y traiciones, finalmente, Mr. Brightside consigue desvelar cómo murió el chico del centro de la foto.

La Policía Nacional ha querido agradecerle su colaboración, y además ha recordado que el peligro de la "sextorsión", los chantajes que se hacen a través de las amenazas sobre publicar material sexual relativo a alguien.

Tus pesquisas confirman el informe de nuestros investigadores... Will y sus encubridores pasarán un tiempo en la trena.

NO lo olvidéis, si sois víctimas de #Sextorsion: la Policía os ayudará. No cedáis al chantaje.#FeriadelHilo

