Celia Villalobos vuelve a perder los papeles al apartar “de forma agresiva” el micro de una periodista

Para Celia Villalobos no ha sido suficiente el ataque que lanzó contra La Sexta en plena entrevista con Ana Pastor y su "os vais a aburrir sin tener al PP dándole caña todo el puto día". El enfado de la diputada del PP dio para más.
Esta vez, Villalobos ha desmerecido a la periodista de 'La Sexta Noche', Andrea Ropero, y así lo demostró el propio programa. Lo hizo con un vídeo que muestra el encuentro nada amistoso que tuvieron ambas a las puertas del Congreso de los Diputados durante la moción del censura a Rajoy el pasado viernes.
"¿Qué error o errores ha cometido el Partido Popular?", le preguntó Andrea Ropero, ante lo que Villalobos respondió con una carcajada. "¡No voy a decir nada más!", dijo a la periodista mientras se alejaba de ella. Al ver que Ropero insistía, le apartó el micrófono de un manotazo y con cara de pocos amigos.
Pregúntate por qué Monedero es TT y abre informativos por un gesto excesivamente cariñoso con Soraya y sin embargo con Celia Villalobos no pasa nada cuando agarra de forma agresiva los micrófonos de las periodistas. ???? pic.twitter.com/2l4mrTWy3T
— Miguel de Ceяvantes (@CervantesFAQs) 3 de junio de 2018
Las redes han criticado a la diputada por responder con tanto malestar a las críticas contra su partido y por su falta de respeto a la periodista.
Madre mía Celia Villalobos diciendo “puto” en tv y apartando alcachofas a manotazos. Esta señora nunca fue la Flor de Alejandría, cierto, pero esto de confundir perder el poder con perder la educación ya me sobrepasa. Respect!
— Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) 1 de junio de 2018
Joder ni en la peli Dragón Amarillo Bruce Lee era tan rápido. Be water my friend Celia
— From the Tartarus (@fromtheTartarus) 3 de junio de 2018
Juas, le ha hecho un "Dar cera, pulir cera" pic.twitter.com/A7Yj8fI0mB
— edhelday [M. Rajoy] (@edhelday) 3 de junio de 2018
La prepotencia y soberbia de Candy Crash Woman es superlativa. Se les acabó el chollo.
— Luis Merediz (@LuisMerediz) 3 de junio de 2018
Muy democrática la mujer...
— Rafael (@lelemanya) 3 de junio de 2018
Celia "desverguenza" Villalobos
— JBell (@J_Belll) 3 de junio de 2018
