Diario Público
Celia Villalobos vuelve a perder los papeles al apartar “de forma agresiva” el micro de una periodista

Por

Para Celia Villalobos no ha sido suficiente el ataque que lanzó contra La Sexta en plena entrevista con Ana Pastor y su "os vais a aburrir sin tener al PP dándole caña todo el puto día". El enfado de la diputada del PP dio para más.

Esta vez, Villalobos ha desmerecido a la periodista de 'La Sexta Noche', Andrea Ropero, y así lo demostró el propio programa. Lo hizo con un vídeo que muestra el encuentro nada amistoso que tuvieron ambas a las puertas del Congreso de los Diputados durante la moción del censura a Rajoy el pasado viernes.

"¿Qué error o errores ha cometido el Partido Popular?", le preguntó Andrea Ropero, ante lo que Villalobos respondió con una carcajada. "¡No voy a decir nada más!", dijo a la periodista mientras se alejaba de ella. Al ver que Ropero insistía, le apartó el micrófono de un manotazo y con cara de pocos amigos.

Las redes han criticado a la diputada por responder con tanto malestar a las críticas contra su partido y por su falta de respeto a la periodista.

