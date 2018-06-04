Diario Público
González Pons usa el terrorismo para atacar al PSOE y sale trasquilado

Este domingo se cumplió un año del atentado en el puente de Londres y en Borough Market. La noche del 3 de junio de 2017 tres hombres lanzaron una furgoneta contra los peatones que caminaban por la acera del famoso puente y posteriormente comenzaron a apuñalar a la multitud. Once personas murieron (incluyendo a los tres atacantes) y 48 resultaron heridas. Uno de los fallecidos fue el español Ignacio Echeverría, ya conocido como el héroe del monopatín.

Este domingo la cuenta del PSOE recordaba a Echevarría: “Un año con Ignacio Echevarría en nuestro recuerdo”.

Tras verlo, el portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Esteban González Pons, publicaba una respuesta que algunos tuiteros han calificado de “repulsiva”. “Se empieza no aceptando los votos de Bildu”, aseguró Pons en clara referencia a la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.

Las respuesta del PSOE no tardó en llegar en forma de zasca dejando al aire la hipocresía del Partido Popular:

En las redes muchos otros tuiteros han recordado que el PP también ha pactado con Bildu y que el vicesecretario nacional de Política Social y Sectorial de su partido, Javier Maroto, los defendió y aseguró que esperaba que cundiese el ejemplo. Otros han criticado la clásica actitud del PP de utilizar el terrorismo para criticar a sus rivales políticos:

