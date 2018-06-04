González Pons usa el terrorismo para atacar al PSOE y sale trasquilado

Este domingo se cumplió un año del atentado en el puente de Londres y en Borough Market. La noche del 3 de junio de 2017 tres hombres lanzaron una furgoneta contra los peatones que caminaban por la acera del famoso puente y posteriormente comenzaron a apuñalar a la multitud. Once personas murieron (incluyendo a los tres atacantes) y 48 resultaron heridas. Uno de los fallecidos fue el español Ignacio Echeverría, ya conocido como el héroe del monopatín.
Este domingo la cuenta del PSOE recordaba a Echevarría: “Un año con Ignacio Echevarría en nuestro recuerdo”.
Un año del atentanto de Londres. Un año con Ignacio Echevarría en nuestro recuerdo. Seguiremos luchando contra la barbarie por su memoria y por la de todas las víctimas.
— PSOE (@PSOE) 3 de junio de 2018
Tras verlo, el portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Esteban González Pons, publicaba una respuesta que algunos tuiteros han calificado de “repulsiva”. “Se empieza no aceptando los votos de Bildu”, aseguró Pons en clara referencia a la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.
Se empieza no aceptando los votos de Bildu
— González Pons (@gonzalezpons) 3 de junio de 2018
Las respuesta del PSOE no tardó en llegar en forma de zasca dejando al aire la hipocresía del Partido Popular:
Mira lo que opina Maroto ???? pic.twitter.com/3sELbHr8Bj
— PSOE (@PSOE) 3 de junio de 2018
En las redes muchos otros tuiteros han recordado que el PP también ha pactado con Bildu y que el vicesecretario nacional de Política Social y Sectorial de su partido, Javier Maroto, los defendió y aseguró que esperaba que cundiese el ejemplo. Otros han criticado la clásica actitud del PP de utilizar el terrorismo para criticar a sus rivales políticos:
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) 4 de junio de 2018
Cuando los votos del nacionalismo e independentismo
van al #PP lo hacen por el bien de España y cuando apoyan al @PSOE sirven para romperla.Ese es ya,un
mensaje viejo! pic.twitter.com/lD9OEbuqs7
— MaríaTeresa (@mtgarcia82) 4 de junio de 2018
Se le debería caer la cara de vergüenza jugar con la muerte de tantas personas, algunas compañeros del @PSOE . Ya lo advirtió el Presidente @sanchezcastejon , el PP solo es leal cuando gobierna pic.twitter.com/lRxJ5cEj6W
— Alfonso R GómezCelis (@gomezdcelis) 3 de junio de 2018
Estás vivo @gonzalezpons ? ????????????????????????
— Ivan Bateman ☕️???????? (@IvanBateman_) 3 de junio de 2018
Vuelve el PP rastrero del 11M
— Mundo Burbu (@MundoBurbu) 3 de junio de 2018
Que manera de hacer el ridículo, nene.
— Jan Moixó (@CapitaJanMoixo) 4 de junio de 2018
¡Abuelo, el Inistón!
— Raúl Navarro (@numero6) 4 de junio de 2018
Como se pasa @gonzalezpons con @JavierMaroto pic.twitter.com/SG5XE0hEEO
— Albert Deusedes (@deusedes) 3 de junio de 2018
