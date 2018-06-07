El presentador de Los Desayunos de TVE cuestiona los gestos feministas del nuevo Gobierno

Los gestos feministas del nuevo Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez no han entusiasmado demasiado a Sergio Martín, presentador de Los Desayunos de TVE. Más bien lo contrario. Así lo ha dejado ver en un comentario sobre la decisión de los nuevos miembros del Ejecutivo de utilizar la fórmula "ministros y ministras" durante la toma de posesión de las carteras ministeriales.
"¿Por qué dices que Fernando (Grande-Marlaska) lo ha hecho muy bien? ¿Por decir ministros y ministras?", replicaba el presentador a la periodista Lucía Méndez. No mucho más tarde, con el debate iniciado, volvió a lanzar una pregunta que demostraba su descontento: "¿Pero cuántos más gestos hacen falta?".
El periodista de TVE, además, ha querido apoyar su posición en la Real Academia Española argumentando que "según la RAE, el nosotros ya englobaba al nosotras" y que por ello no es necesario decir "ministros y ministras".
Una afirmación que fue respondida por Lucía Méndez: "En los últimos años hemos visto un cambio en el lenguaje, así que no debe extrañarnos esto que está sucediendo".
(Puedes ver el debate a partir del minuto 01:40:00)
