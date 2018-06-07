Diario Público
Diario Público

¿Qué pasa si el primer ministro holandés derrama el café? Aplausos por el gesto de Mark Rutte

Por

El primer ministro de Holanda, Mark Rutte, estaba entrando en el vestíbulo del Parlamento este martes cuando, por culpa de un tropiezo, tira su café al suelo. Sin embargo, su reacción dio una lección de humildad y fue aplaudida por el equipo de limpieza que estaba mirando de forma atenta.

Cuando el mandatario observó lo que acababa de causar, pidió una fregona y, ante la sorpresa de muchos, se puso manos a la obra con una sonrisa de oreja a oreja.

Ante la insólita escena, el equipo de limpieza se acerca al lugar y empieza a aplaudir al primer ministro. Pero esta acción también ha sido valorada en las redes sociales, en donde el embajador del reino de los Países Bajos en Panamá ha querido dejar claro que se trata de “una escena inequívocamente holandesa”.

Lo último en Tremending