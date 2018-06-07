Diario Público
Youtube Un orangután ataca a una excavadora que destruye su hábitat en Borneo

Por

La tala masiva de árboles en Borneo para la sustracción del cuestionado aceite de palma está suponiendo un problema medioambiental y ecológico descomunal. Los orangutanes son los animales más perjudicados por la acción del ser humano en esta isla del sudeste asiático, en tanto que desde 1999 a 2015, su población cayó un 50 %.

La organización animalista International Animal Rescue ha difundido en Youtube un vídeo de 2013 en el que un orangután ataca a una excavadora que está devastando su hábitat. Una reacción casi humana de un animal que sólo quiere proteger su territorio y su hogar.

La deforestación no es la única amenaza que sufren estos animales. Tanto es así, que se calcula que cerca del 70% de la perdida de la población de los orangutanes se debe a asesinatos cometidos por los humanos. Esto quiere decir que, en cifras estimadas, 100.000 orangutanes fueron asesinados en áreas boscosas a manos del hombre.

Los orangutanes habitan en los bosques de las tierras bajas en Borneo, una isla compartida por Indonesia, Malasia y Brunei, y la isla indonesia de Sumatra, comiendo frutas silvestres, insectos, cortezas, flores y hojas.

