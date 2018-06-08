La gigante Google ha renovado sus emojis. Pero parece que no le ha salido muy bien. La compañía quiso hacer un guiño a la comunidad vegana y ha retirado el huevo duro que hasta ahora aparecía en el icono de la ensalada. La responsable del nuevo diseño comunicaba en Twitter la decisión de su empresa de hacer una ensalada mas "inclusiva".
There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the ???? emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG
— Jennifer ???????? (@jenniferdaniel) 6 de junio de 2018
Lo que antes era una ensalada mixta -ya poco apetecible-, se ha convertido ahora en un triste bol con lechuga y tomate que no ha gustado ni a los propios veganos. El nuevo emoji de Google es soso y aburrido. En la web emojipedia.org se puede asemejar con la ensalada de Apple, cuyo icono tiene mucha mejor pinta porque incluye cebolla y pepino, y la comparación ha sido odiosa.
El tema del veganismo está cada vez más presente en la sociedad y está logrando mucho protagonismo. Pero no por comer sólo alimentos de origen vegetal debe estar menos rico. En Twitter, unos proponen añadirle unas aceitunas y otros prefieren el sentido del humor como ingrediente estrella.
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) 6 de junio de 2018
