El huevo de la discordia de Google: polémica por el nuevo e "inclusivo" emoji de la ensalada vegana

La gigante Google ha renovado sus emojis. Pero parece que no le ha salido muy bien. La compañía quiso hacer un guiño a la comunidad vegana y ha retirado el huevo duro que hasta ahora aparecía en el icono de la ensalada. La responsable del nuevo diseño comunicaba en Twitter la decisión de su empresa de hacer una ensalada mas "inclusiva".

Lo que antes era una ensalada mixta -ya poco apetecible-, se ha convertido ahora en un triste bol con lechuga y tomate que no ha gustado ni a los propios veganos. El nuevo emoji de Google es soso y aburrido. En la web emojipedia.org se puede asemejar con la ensalada de Apple, cuyo icono tiene mucha mejor pinta porque incluye cebolla y pepino, y la comparación ha sido odiosa.

 

El tema del veganismo está cada vez más presente en la sociedad y está logrando mucho protagonismo. Pero no por comer sólo alimentos de origen vegetal debe estar menos rico. En Twitter, unos proponen añadirle unas aceitunas y otros prefieren el sentido del humor como ingrediente estrella.

