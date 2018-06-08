La gigante Google ha renovado sus emojis. Pero parece que no le ha salido muy bien. La compañía quiso hacer un guiño a la comunidad vegana y ha retirado el huevo duro que hasta ahora aparecía en el icono de la ensalada. La responsable del nuevo diseño comunicaba en Twitter la decisión de su empresa de hacer una ensalada mas "inclusiva".

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the ???? emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG

— Jennifer ???????? (@jenniferdaniel) 6 de junio de 2018