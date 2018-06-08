Diario Público
Manolo el del Bombo, Güiza o Urdangarin: las apuestas de los tuiteros para ser mano derecha de Màxim Huerta en Deportes

Por

Una persona "importantísima" con un "nombre incontestable". Así será la mano derecha del actual titular de Cultura y Deportes Màxim Huerta. En una entrevista en el Programa de Ana Rosa, el ministro ha asegurado estar trabajando intensamente para tener a los mejores.

El también periodista ha vuelto a la que fue su casa durante 11 años y ha alegado que va a estar rodeado "de un equipo estupendo". Además, ha dado la cara frente a la polémica de estos días cuando le han recordado unos tuits que escribió años atrás sobre su rechazo e indiferencia hacia mundo del deporte y los deportistas. 

Ha dicho que no tuvo "ninguna tentación" de borrar los tuits y las publicaciones porque "no puede borrar el pasado". Del mismo modo, Huerta ha anunciado que el Secretario de Estado en este sector será lo más de lo más, una persona "importantísima".

Esta frase ha intrigado a más de uno. Incluidos los tuiteros. Por ello no han podido esperar a esta tarde, cuando el Consejo de Ministros aprobará dicha designación, para cavilar sobre quién puede ser. Han llovido las recomendaciones y las apuestas. Màxim Huerta lo tendrá ahora mucho más fácil para elegir.

