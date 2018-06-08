Manolo el del Bombo, Güiza o Urdangarin: las apuestas de los tuiteros para ser mano derecha de Màxim Huerta en Deportes

Una persona "importantísima" con un "nombre incontestable". Así será la mano derecha del actual titular de Cultura y Deportes Màxim Huerta. En una entrevista en el Programa de Ana Rosa, el ministro ha asegurado estar trabajando intensamente para tener a los mejores.
El también periodista ha vuelto a la que fue su casa durante 11 años y ha alegado que va a estar rodeado "de un equipo estupendo". Además, ha dado la cara frente a la polémica de estos días cuando le han recordado unos tuits que escribió años atrás sobre su rechazo e indiferencia hacia mundo del deporte y los deportistas.
Ha dicho que no tuvo "ninguna tentación" de borrar los tuits y las publicaciones porque "no puede borrar el pasado". Del mismo modo, Huerta ha anunciado que el Secretario de Estado en este sector será lo más de lo más, una persona "importantísima".
Esta frase ha intrigado a más de uno. Incluidos los tuiteros. Por ello no han podido esperar a esta tarde, cuando el Consejo de Ministros aprobará dicha designación, para cavilar sobre quién puede ser. Han llovido las recomendaciones y las apuestas. Màxim Huerta lo tendrá ahora mucho más fácil para elegir.
Me la juego pic.twitter.com/u0LEX4lJBO
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) 8 de junio de 2018
yo también, que aquí hemos venido a jugar pic.twitter.com/SOeQjKB9Yx
— Mayuri (@mayuriashisogi) 8 de junio de 2018
Manolo el del Bombo pic.twitter.com/ktoArHwFAZ
— Xulinha ???? (@julitadecuenca) 8 de junio de 2018
Poli Rincón
— Álvaro (@Alvaro_dmg) 8 de junio de 2018
Dani Güiza https://t.co/8XHJid4l3x
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 8 de junio de 2018
Urdangarin !!!
— MENCIA (@DMENCIA1980) 8 de junio de 2018
Yo propongo a Javier Clemente y patapum parriba.
— antesconocido (@aramanoth) 8 de junio de 2018
Chicho Terremoto https://t.co/OK7jFiJR7n
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 8 de junio de 2018
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) 8 de junio de 2018
Tomás Roncero. https://t.co/108KwhAGAo
— Sr.Jimvill (@SrJimvill) 8 de junio de 2018
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 8 de junio de 2018
Ojalá le elija a él pic.twitter.com/19SAUPIXPl
— Bernat Castro (@Berlustinho) 8 de junio de 2018
Ahora le cae la subsecretaría de deportes a Pau Gasol y otra vez a pasar todos por debajo del futbolín
— The_Gabrich (@The_Gabrich) 8 de junio de 2018
El verdadero reto en este momento no es encontrar a un encargado de deportes al que le guste el deporte, sino uno que no acabe procesado como Villar o Camps
— Armando el pollo (@Arma_pollo) 8 de junio de 2018
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) 8 de junio de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>