Roland Garros Rivera felicita a Nadal y Twitter responde: “Albert lidera la victoria de Rafa en el Roland Garros”

Rafa Nadal ha vuelto a ganar el Roland Garros. Es la undécima vez en su carrera que se alza con este premio, algo que ha henchido de orgullo a un amplio volumen de los usuarios de Twitter.

Y uno de ellos, fan incondicional, no ha querido quedarse atrás a la hora de felicitar al tenista mallorquín: Albert Rivera, como no podía ser de otro modo, se ha apresurado a darle la enhorabuena a través de la red social. "Orgullo nacional", le ha calificado el político naranja, dándole, además, las gracias.

Por supuesto, los usuarios de Twitter no han tardado en reaccionar antes las muestras de admiración y conexión que el líder de Ciudadanos es ya común que profese al tenista, al que hace poco mentaba en relación a sus comentarios sobre repetir las elecciones generales en el país.

"Albert Rivera lidera la victoria de Rafa Nadal en el Roland Garros", ironizan los tuiteros...

