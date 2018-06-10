Rafa Nadal ha vuelto a ganar el Roland Garros. Es la undécima vez en su carrera que se alza con este premio, algo que ha henchido de orgullo a un amplio volumen de los usuarios de Twitter.
Y uno de ellos, fan incondicional, no ha querido quedarse atrás a la hora de felicitar al tenista mallorquín: Albert Rivera, como no podía ser de otro modo, se ha apresurado a darle la enhorabuena a través de la red social. "Orgullo nacional", le ha calificado el político naranja, dándole, además, las gracias.
Por supuesto, los usuarios de Twitter no han tardado en reaccionar antes las muestras de admiración y conexión que el líder de Ciudadanos es ya común que profese al tenista, al que hace poco mentaba en relación a sus comentarios sobre repetir las elecciones generales en el país.
"Albert Rivera lidera la victoria de Rafa Nadal en el Roland Garros", ironizan los tuiteros...
Se acaban los adjetivos para calificar las gestas de @RafaelNadal, hoy campeón de #RolandGarros por undécima vez. Disfrutemos del que probablemente es el mejor deportista de nuestra historia, un orgullo nacional. ¡Enhorabuena y gracias! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/pV7w4BwToz
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 10 de junio de 2018
Albert Rivera lidera la victoria de Rafa Nadal en el Roland Garros.
¡Grande Albert!#VamosRafa #RolandGarros2018
— Capitán América (@Capitan91735) 10 de junio de 2018
Esta victoria tb es gracias a Ciudadanos no? ????????????
— Charles (@CharlesGlz13_) 10 de junio de 2018
Gracias Albert por haber entrenado a Rafa. ¿O no fuiste tú esta vez?
— jlregojo (@jlregojo) 10 de junio de 2018
Los nacionalistas siempre mezclando el deporte con la política.Felicidades al gran @RafaelNadal. A ti también @Albert_Rivera , sin tu aportación hubiera sido imposible.
— JCCantillo (@CantilloJCarlos) 10 de junio de 2018
Espero que estéis todos agradeciéndole a Albert Rivera que Nadal haya vuelto a ganar el #RolandGarros
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 10 de junio de 2018
Ojo, que Nadal no le ha dado las gracias a Albert Rivera por enseñarle a jugar al tenis. SE VA A LIAR. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OZ0dbJhEK8
— David García (@srgarcia) 10 de junio de 2018
Gracias, Albert Rivera por la victoria de Nadal!!!
— Rey Kardam (@reykardam) 10 de junio de 2018
Nadal ha ganado Roland Garros gracias a Albert Rivera.
— Bol de Gras. (@Kepa___) 10 de junio de 2018
#VamosRafa Rivera saldrá en 3,2,1 diciendo que Nadal ganó Roland Garros gracias a la presión de ciudadanos
— Pako (@Pakito_37) 10 de junio de 2018
Esperando a que salga Albert Rivera y diga: "Yo cree a Rafa Nadal". #VamosRafa
— Deivid GÜest ???? (@El_Voceras) 10 de junio de 2018
Nadal gana su onceavo Roland Garros ... En C,s aseguran que gracias a que ALBERT RIVERA LE HA ESTADO ANIMANDO DESDE EL SOFÁ
— Angel C. de Rivas (@SoyDonNadie) 10 de junio de 2018
Gracias a ti Albert, esto ha sido por tus entrenos naranjas ????????????
— isabel (@isama1958) 10 de junio de 2018
