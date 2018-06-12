Diario Público
Twitter El zasca de una tuitera a un hilo machista sobre la mujer en el sexo

El machismo esta en la calle y, por ende, en Twitter. Un buen ejemplo es el hilo que creó un usuario para intentar explicar "las cosas que hacen mal las mujeres en la cama".

Intentando hacerse el gracioso y buscando el aplauso fácil, el usuario Aguadebambu se despachó contra las mujeres por "hacer la estrella de mar" en la cama o por "estar calladas" mientras tienen sexo.

Un hilo que revela el machismo de la sociedad, pero también el daño que han hecho los estereotipos del mundo del porno a la hora de prefijar unos roles sexuales en los que la mujer siempre aparece sometida.

Aunque el hilo ha contado con un elevado número de retuits, una respuesta ha conseguido despachar el machismo de este usuario con una frase corta y contundente: "Lo peor que ha hecho una mujer en la cama ha sido concebirte, saludos".

La respuesta de la usuaria @_Todeswunsch no ha tardado en hacerse viral con más de 9.000 retuits y 5.000 "me gusta".

