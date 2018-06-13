Hace sólo semana Màxim Huerta prometía el cargo de ministro de Cultura y Deporte y ahora está en duda su continuidad. Este miércoles se ha sabido que Huerta fue sancionado en 2017 por fraude fiscal a pagar 243.000 euros. Según El Confidencial, el titular de Cultura había tributado por el impuesto de sociedades y no por IRPF, eludiendo así “los tipos impositivos progresivos y más elevados de IRPF" y "engrosando además indebidamente el capítulo de gastos". Por el momento el Gobierno ha dado por buena la explicación de Huerta y le mantendrá en el cargo.
Tras conocerse la noticia, muchos periodistas y tuiteros han buceado en los tuits antiguos del ministro publicados en 2012, 2014, 2015 y otros años, como ya hicieron cuando accedió al cargo. En esta ocasión lo que han encontrado es varios tuits de Huerta criticando el caso de Juan Carlos Monedero, bromeando sobre las cartas de Hacienda o criticando que algunos deportistas no paguen los impuestos que deben:
Luis Alegre intentando explicar lo de Monedero. Y Monedero haciendo macramé.
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 11 de febrero de 2015
Pero nadie me envía cartas de amor? ¡¡Todas de Hacienda!! WTF
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 21 de febrero de 2012
@maradona12344 Que pague a hacienda. Como todos.
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 9 de octubre de 2014
Presumir de español y pagar impuestos fuera es pornográfico. #soyespañoldeverdad
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 3 de julio de 2012
La tolerancia que tenéis hacia los futbolistas en cuestión fiscal... pic.twitter.com/gS3ny0MU7p
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 17 de junio de 2017
Tu deja de pagar a Hacienda y a la Seguridad Social y verás. Pero un equipo de fútbol...
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 23 de enero de 2014
¿Y no os indigna lo que deben los clubes de fútbol a Hacienda y a la Seguridad Social? #minoentender
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 23 de enero de 2014
600 millones de euros deben los clubes de fútbol a Hacienda. #tócateelcoño
— màximhuerta (@maximhuerta) 24 de enero de 2014
