Ministro de Cultura y Deporte “Estar al día con Hacienda ya no se lleva”: los “autozascas” de Màxim Huerta con sus tuits antiguos

Hace sólo semana Màxim Huerta prometía el cargo de ministro de Cultura y Deporte y ahora está en duda su continuidad. Este miércoles se ha sabido que Huerta fue sancionado en 2017 por fraude fiscal a pagar 243.000 euros. Según El Confidencial, el titular de Cultura había tributado por el impuesto de sociedades y no por IRPF, eludiendo así “los tipos impositivos progresivos y más elevados de IRPF" y "engrosando además indebidamente el capítulo de gastos". Por el momento el Gobierno ha dado por buena la explicación de Huerta y le mantendrá en el cargo.

Tras conocerse la noticia, muchos periodistas y tuiteros han buceado en los tuits antiguos del ministro publicados en 2012, 2014, 2015 y otros años, como ya hicieron cuando accedió al cargo. En esta ocasión lo que han encontrado es varios tuits de Huerta criticando el caso de Juan Carlos Monedero, bromeando sobre las cartas de Hacienda o criticando que algunos deportistas no paguen los impuestos que deben:

