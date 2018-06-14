Diario Público
Diario Público

El impresionante relato que resume el trimestre de cambios que llevamos en España

Por

La velocidad ha sido tal que no nos ha dado tiempo a asumirlo, pero llevamos un trimestre de cambios que en realidad ha parecido un lustro. En los últimos tres meses, ETA se ha disuelto, Cifuentes ha dimitido, el Madrid ha ganado la Champions, hemos cambiado de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez ha nombrado a un nuevo ministro de Cultura, Urdangarin ha sido condenado, Pedro Sánchez ha nombrado a otro ministro de Cultura… Y más.

El periodista Jesús Moreno ha resumido “la España trimestral” en un impresionante e irónico relato publicado en su perfil de Facebook que muestra cuántos cambios hemos vivido en las últimas semanas:

Otros usuarios de las redes sociales también han contado, cada uno a su manera, las semanas de locura que lleva España:

Más en Tremending

-“Mira, un ministro de Cultura y Deporte. ¡Rápido, pide un deseo!”

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo