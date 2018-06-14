El impresionante relato que resume el trimestre de cambios que llevamos en España

La velocidad ha sido tal que no nos ha dado tiempo a asumirlo, pero llevamos un trimestre de cambios que en realidad ha parecido un lustro. En los últimos tres meses, ETA se ha disuelto, Cifuentes ha dimitido, el Madrid ha ganado la Champions, hemos cambiado de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez ha nombrado a un nuevo ministro de Cultura, Urdangarin ha sido condenado, Pedro Sánchez ha nombrado a otro ministro de Cultura… Y más.
El periodista Jesús Moreno ha resumido “la España trimestral” en un impresionante e irónico relato publicado en su perfil de Facebook que muestra cuántos cambios hemos vivido en las últimas semanas:
Otros usuarios de las redes sociales también han contado, cada uno a su manera, las semanas de locura que lleva España:
Mi ahijado nació hace 15 días y ya ha conocido dos Presidentes de Gobierno, dos entrenadores del Real Madrid, dos Seleccionadores Nacionales y 3 Ministros de Cultura.#MaximHuerta
— Israel Box (@quierolatenight) 13 de junio de 2018
— Laura Lago (@laura_lago) 13 de junio de 2018
Griezmann ya ha tardado dos presidentes del Gobierno, dos seleccionadores nacionales, dos entrenadores del Madrid y tres ministros de Cultura en decidirse. Le está quedando larga la cosa, sí. #Atleti #Griezmanncoñoya
— Chiqui Lavado (@chiquilavado) 13 de junio de 2018
Una semana cualquiera en España:
- Dos presidentes del Gobierno.
- Dos gobiernos.
- Dos seleccionadores nacionales.
- Dos entrenadores del RM.
- Tres ministros de Cultura y Deporte.
Esto solo puede ser obra del guionista de "El Secreto de Puente Viejo".
— Álvaro. (@Alvaro_GCamacho) 13 de junio de 2018
Otros tres ministros de Cultura en una semana y Jordi Hurtado sigue presentando Saber y Ganar.
— Jacobo Fitz-Edwards (@JFitzEdwards) 13 de junio de 2018
-“Mira, un ministro de Cultura y Deporte. ¡Rápido, pide un deseo!”
