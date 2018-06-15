El octavo #ViernesNegro de RTVE saca tarjeta roja “a los que censuran y manipulan, y también a los que bloquean”

Una semana más, los trabajadores y las trabajadoras de RTVE llevan a cabo la denuncia colectiva bautizada como #ViernesNegro. Esta vez es el octavo viernes consecutivo que se organizan para vestir de luto frente a las cámaras. Continúan así, con la lucha contra la manipulación y la censura que acecha a la cadena pública.
La pasada semana esperaban que fuera la última vez que tuvieran que vestir de color negro dado que el PP accedió a dar el visto bueno a la última propuesta de concurso público para la renovación del Consejo de Administración y el presidente de RTVE.
Pero este viernes, contra la estabilización de la situación y la última postura de los populares —intenta aprobar por la puerta de atrás su derecho a veto a los candidatos a dirigir RTVE—, los empleados suman una nueva iniciativa haciendole un guiño a la fiebre por el Mundial.
"Además de ir de negro, como todos los #ViernesNegroRTVE, hoy mostramos además la tarjeta roja a los que censuran y manipulan, y también a los que bloquean en el Congreso la reforma de RTVE. #PenaltiYexpulsion #DefiendeRTVE #ViernesNegro8 #sosRTVE #MujeresRTVE", comparte uno de los participantes en Twitter.
Además de ir de negro, como todos los #ViernesNegroRTVE , hoy mostramos además la tarjeta roja a los que censuran y manipulan, y también a los que bloquean en el Congreso la reforma de RTVE. #PenaltiYexpulsion #DefiendeRTVE #ViernesNegro8 #sosRTVE #MujeresRTVE pic.twitter.com/NnAG6GEGBU
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) 15 de junio de 2018
En Torrespaña ya se ven las primeras tarjetas rojas a la manipulación. Hoy es día de #mundial pero también #ViernesNegro8 y sacamos #LaRoja a la manipulación y a aquellos que quieren hacer de @rtve su corrijo. #PenaltiYexpulsion pic.twitter.com/nNAWVgCBcr
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 15 de junio de 2018
Viernes de fútbol y día también para reclamar juego limpio en RTVE. Una semana más, hoy, nos veréis de negro y sacando tarjeta roja a la manipulación.#penaltiYexpulsion#ViernesNegro8 pic.twitter.com/5Kp9TsrdeK
— Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) 14 de junio de 2018
Sacamos #tarjetaroja a la manipulación en #RTVE Se merecen #penaltiyexpulsion por no querer una #RTVEdetodos #viernesnegro8 #viernesnegrortve @MujeresRtve pic.twitter.com/NAbUvVJV78
— Javier de la Oliva (@javierdelaoliva) 15 de junio de 2018
Pensamos que nunca tendríamos que llegar hasta el #viernesnegro8 pero los trabajadores de @rtve seguimos creyendo en devolver el servicio público a los ciudadanos. Señores diputados, ¡a qué esperan! #PenaltiYexpulsion #RTVEdeTodos pic.twitter.com/VlBBBBjvOE
— Miriam Hernanz (@miriamhernanz) 15 de junio de 2018
