El octavo #ViernesNegro de RTVE saca tarjeta roja “a los que censuran y manipulan, y también a los que bloquean”

Por

Una semana más, los trabajadores y las trabajadoras de RTVE llevan a cabo la denuncia colectiva bautizada como #ViernesNegro. Esta vez es el octavo viernes consecutivo que se organizan para vestir de luto frente a las cámaras. Continúan así, con la lucha contra la manipulación y la censura que acecha a la cadena pública.

La pasada semana esperaban que fuera la última vez que tuvieran que vestir de color negro dado que el PP accedió a dar el visto bueno a la última propuesta de concurso público para la renovación del Consejo de Administración y el presidente de RTVE.

Pero este viernes, contra la estabilización de la situación y la última postura de los populares —intenta aprobar por la puerta de atrás su derecho a veto a los candidatos a dirigir RTVE—, los empleados suman una nueva iniciativa haciendole un guiño a la fiebre por el Mundial.

"Además de ir de negro, como todos los #ViernesNegroRTVE, hoy mostramos además la tarjeta roja a los que censuran y manipulan, y también a los que bloquean en el Congreso la reforma de RTVE. #PenaltiYexpulsion #DefiendeRTVE #ViernesNegro8 #sosRTVE #MujeresRTVE", comparte uno de los participantes en Twitter.

