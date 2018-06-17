La sorprendente campaña contra el machismo en un pueblo de Cantabria

'Deconstrucción'. Una impactante campaña contra los estereotipos de género ha llenado las calles de un pueblo de Cantabria, Torrelavega. La Asociación Cultural OCTUBRE ha llevado a cabo varios montajes artísticos con los que buscan concienciar y reflexionar para seguir "rompiendo los moldes". Con este objetivo, y a través del arte y la cultura popular, han puesto el foco sobre la desigualdad de género y las discriminaciones que viven las mujeres por el mero hecho de serlo.
La forma de transmitir este mensaje ha sido a través de impactantes conversaciones de WhatsApp mostrados en teléfonos gigantes, carteles y estatuas que reflejan el machismo cotidiano.
Hoy han puesto esto en mi ciudad y me parece importante. pic.twitter.com/1LIPr7fMeO
— ✘Claudia✘ (@gottabeClau) 16 de junio de 2018
"Deconstrucción es reflexionar, es repensar, replantear, es dudar de lo establecido como norma irrefutable. Deconstruir es generar debate y opinión yendo al origen de los problemas", señala la Asociación. Para ello, han utilizado mensajes que han ido desde "los juegos de niñas me aburren" o "el rosa es para niñas" al "me paso el día trabajando y tú gastando".
Ahora, en #Torrelavega
La Asociación Cultural Octubre deconstruye el machismo
(acá alguna de sus imágenes) pic.twitter.com/4CegvNggXJ
— Ruth Ruiz Toraño (@RRTRPGGRL) 16 de junio de 2018
Una campaña que ha sido celebrada por buena parte de Torrelavega.
Y, también, por las redes sociales.
Brutal eh?? con los trabajos del hogar y los cuidados a cuestas!
Muchas gracias por vuestro compromiso y participación, una vez más, en las calles de Torrelavega.
Asociación Cultural Octubre pic.twitter.com/PLuqVP7Oz6
— gema (@veranoaz) 16 de junio de 2018
Quien camine hoy por #Torrelavega recorrerá calles que hablan contra el #machismo. Enhorabuena a la Asociación Cultural Octubre Rojo por esta ambiciosa y trabajada #performance que busca despertar conciencias. #igualdad #Cantabria #Spain #violenciadegénero #violenciamachista pic.twitter.com/npyoimvIZK
— Jose Luis Urraca (@JoseLuisUrraca) 16 de junio de 2018
Hoy han puesto por toda mi ciudad (Torrelavega) esto y me parece súper importante y precioso así que quería compartirlo????
(1) pic.twitter.com/JBrBKmJdM3
— Haneul♡ (@Jiminlaugh_) 16 de junio de 2018
Gran instalación sobre la violencia de género y la educación. Cualquiera podría pensar que es Madrid u otra ciudad grande pero no, es TORRELAVEGA. Asociación cultural Octubre pic.twitter.com/26T5fleEGM
— lucio Marcos (@luciomarcosp) 16 de junio de 2018
Me encanta ver esto en mi ciudad, de verdad. Gracias. #torrelavega #asociacionculturaloctubre pic.twitter.com/OVHJteXvAL
— Andrea L. (@andrealags) 16 de junio de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>