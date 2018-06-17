Diario Público
La sorprendente campaña contra el machismo en un pueblo de Cantabria

'Deconstrucción'. Una impactante campaña contra los estereotipos de género ha llenado las calles de un pueblo de Cantabria, Torrelavega. La Asociación Cultural OCTUBRE ha llevado a cabo varios montajes artísticos con los que buscan concienciar y reflexionar para seguir "rompiendo los moldes". Con este objetivo, y a través del arte y la cultura popular, han puesto el foco sobre la desigualdad de género y las discriminaciones que viven las mujeres por el mero hecho de serlo.

La forma de transmitir este mensaje ha sido a través de impactantes conversaciones de WhatsApp mostrados en teléfonos gigantes, carteles y estatuas que reflejan el machismo cotidiano.

"Deconstrucción es reflexionar, es repensar, replantear, es dudar de lo establecido como norma irrefutable. Deconstruir es generar debate y opinión yendo al origen de los problemas", señala la Asociación. Para ello, han utilizado mensajes que han ido desde "los juegos de niñas me aburren" o "el rosa es para niñas" al "me paso el día trabajando y tú gastando".

Una campaña que ha sido celebrada por buena parte de Torrelavega.

Y, también, por las redes sociales.

