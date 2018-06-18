“Humillación”; “falta de respeto para el rival”; “una burla a los chavales”… Son algunos de los comentarios a la cuenta de Twitter del Real Madrid Basket, en respuesta a un mensaje del equipo blanco en el que se hacía eco de una victoria de su equipo de alevines ante l´Alcora Bàsquet por un abultadísimo resultado: 5-167

Un marcador con una diferencia de 162 puntos que muchos han calificado de innecesario cuando los jugadores son niños. Algunos han recordado la existencia de una práctica habitual en las ligas infantiles consistente en que cuando un equipo gana por más de 50 puntos, se cierra el acta del partido y ese es el resultado final.

Al margen el resultado, las críticas se han centrado en que la cuenta del Real Madrid haya publicado el resultado. Según El Confidencial, en el Madrid se justifican asegurando que publican todas las victorias de sus equipos en las diferentes competiciones:

A mi esto no me parece...y soy del Madrid...

¿Por qué? Si han chuleado a los rivales me parece mal, pero si se han limitado a pelear para ganar de la forma más brillante posible no me parece mal.

En liga regular hasta infantil se cierra el acta con diferencia de 50 y únicamente se contabilizan las faltas. Sin embargo, hay torneos que pasan esto por alto. No conozco la situación particular, pero si me he visto en torneos que... pasaban estas mierdas inútiles de marcador.

— Leopold Bloom (@latosensu_) 17 de junio de 2018