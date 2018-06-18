“Humillación”; “falta de respeto para el rival”; “una burla a los chavales”… Son algunos de los comentarios a la cuenta de Twitter del Real Madrid Basket, en respuesta a un mensaje del equipo blanco en el que se hacía eco de una victoria de su equipo de alevines ante l´Alcora Bàsquet por un abultadísimo resultado: 5-167
???? #CanteraRMB
???? Torneo Alevín L'Alcora
(Fase de grupos):
???? L'Alcora Basquet 5-167 Real Madrid#RMBaloncesto | #HalaMadrid
— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) 16 de junio de 2018
Un marcador con una diferencia de 162 puntos que muchos han calificado de innecesario cuando los jugadores son niños. Algunos han recordado la existencia de una práctica habitual en las ligas infantiles consistente en que cuando un equipo gana por más de 50 puntos, se cierra el acta del partido y ese es el resultado final.
Al margen el resultado, las críticas se han centrado en que la cuenta del Real Madrid haya publicado el resultado. Según El Confidencial, en el Madrid se justifican asegurando que publican todas las victorias de sus equipos en las diferentes competiciones:
A mi esto no me parece...y soy del Madrid...
— javi gutierrez (@javi07g) 16 de junio de 2018
Me parece una falta d respeto para el rival...
— Lucas Santiesteban (@VyKingz_) 16 de junio de 2018
¿Por qué? Si han chuleado a los rivales me parece mal, pero si se han limitado a pelear para ganar de la forma más brillante posible no me parece mal.
— Stojkovic (@KDMRCLMN) 16 de junio de 2018
En las categorías inferiores el marcador se para cuando la diferencia es de 50 puntos para evitar precisamente esto.... Y el https://t.co/VawQSBpONA encima lo pública en Twitter... Muy mal.
— Yo tampoco soy M. Rajoy (@FeelFre30265794) 16 de junio de 2018
En liga regular hasta infantil se cierra el acta con diferencia de 50 y únicamente se contabilizan las faltas. Sin embargo, hay torneos que pasan esto por alto. No conozco la situación particular, pero si me he visto en torneos que... pasaban estas mierdas inútiles de marcador.
— Leopold Bloom (@latosensu_) 17 de junio de 2018
Que falta de respeto hacia el rival y hacia el basket, como jugador de basket sois una vergüenza para el deporte.
— Zeno-sama empadronat a Sant Esteve de les Roures. (@Wertyalord1) 17 de junio de 2018
Es una burla a chavales que lo único que deberían hacer es divertirse jugando
— Pablo CC (@sanblas91) 16 de junio de 2018
Borrad el tuit y escribid 500 veces, "Era innecesario publicar ese marcador en nuestra cuenta oficial".
— Numeritos ???? (@08181) 17 de junio de 2018
Insisto e insistiré. Esto para qué?
A quien le sirve esto?
Quien aprende algo con esto?
Y encima se divulga. Es que es para estar orgullosos? De qué?
— Angel Ferrández (@anfer68) 16 de junio de 2018
