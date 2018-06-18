Diario Público
Diario Público

Baloncesto “Es una humillacion“: críticas al Real Madrid por tuitear una victoria de su equipo de alevines de baloncesto por 5-167

Por

“Humillación”; “falta de respeto para el rival”; “una burla a los chavales”… Son algunos de los comentarios a la cuenta de Twitter del Real Madrid Basket, en respuesta a un mensaje del equipo blanco en el que se hacía eco de una victoria de su equipo de alevines ante l´Alcora Bàsquet por un abultadísimo resultado: 5-167

Un marcador con una diferencia de 162 puntos que muchos han calificado de innecesario cuando los jugadores son niños. Algunos han recordado la existencia de una práctica habitual en las ligas infantiles consistente en que cuando un equipo gana por más de 50 puntos, se cierra el acta del partido y ese es el resultado final.

Al margen el resultado, las críticas se han centrado en que la cuenta del Real Madrid haya publicado el resultado. Según El Confidencial, en el Madrid se justifican asegurando que publican todas las victorias de sus equipos en las diferentes competiciones:

Más en Tremendin

-Los mejores memes del peinado de Neymar tras el empate de Brasil ante Suiza

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo