Diario Público
Diario Público

Mundial de Rusia 2018 Los mejores memes del peinado de Neymar tras el empate de Brasil ante Suiza

Por

Uno de los grandes favoritos del Mundial de Rusia 2018, Brasil, sorprendió ayer al empatar ante Suiza (1-1). El chasco ha dejado una lluvia de críticas tanto en la prensa brasileña como en las redes sociales. El principal blanco de las críticas ha sido Neymar al que le han acusado de excesivo individualismo. En las redes las críticas se han mezclado con los memes y han aparecido decenas de montajes bromeando con el peinado del jugador brasileño:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo