Uno de los grandes favoritos del Mundial de Rusia 2018, Brasil, sorprendió ayer al empatar ante Suiza (1-1). El chasco ha dejado una lluvia de críticas tanto en la prensa brasileña como en las redes sociales. El principal blanco de las críticas ha sido Neymar al que le han acusado de excesivo individualismo. En las redes las críticas se han mezclado con los memes y han aparecido decenas de montajes bromeando con el peinado del jugador brasileño:
Neymar carbonara. pic.twitter.com/8T5UiKLufO
— El Rabillo del OjO (@rabillodelojo) 18 de junio de 2018
Madre mía Neymar pic.twitter.com/qlwUNF6Kf6
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) 17 de junio de 2018
Neymar pic.twitter.com/btxJoep9eT
— La están cagando (@cagando_es) 17 de junio de 2018
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 18 de junio de 2018
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 17 de junio de 2018
-En la defensa rival hay varios celiacos.
-Hmmm... pensemos en algo que les haga no acercarse a Neymar. pic.twitter.com/s8L1WSbH58
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 17 de junio de 2018
— Cosas ???? (@subiendoelpan) 17 de junio de 2018
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 17 de junio de 2018
— Fer Novato (@fer_novato) 18 de junio de 2018
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 17 de junio de 2018
Kim Jong-neymar pic.twitter.com/oFDFMJFF2c
— Flange Doozer (@FlangeDoozer) 17 de junio de 2018
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 17 de junio de 2018
Cuando le dices a la peluquera que solo las puntas. pic.twitter.com/ZKIZ3PX51S
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 17 de junio de 2018
Firmino, Neymar y Willian celebran el empate ante Suiza. pic.twitter.com/asNLwmNiOK
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 17 de junio de 2018
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 17 de junio de 2018
No habrá tanta seguridad en Rusia cuando han dejado entrar en el país al peluquero de Neymar. pic.twitter.com/xqns4Oc1nr
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) 17 de junio de 2018
Yakisoba Yatepeino. pic.twitter.com/2ZuDWwrEuR
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) 17 de junio de 2018
Se me ha caído la pasta encima de mi perro y ahora es Neymar. pic.twitter.com/nPcxTfX0DR
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 17 de junio de 2018
— Fer Novato (@fer_novato) 17 de junio de 2018
Me mandaron la foto de Neymar. pic.twitter.com/nE4uKJ49WL
— Clarice (@clarigeli) 17 de junio de 2018
Espaguetis sabor @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/ZW4d28wc4B
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) 17 de junio de 2018
— Cao Wen Toh (@CaoWenToh) 17 de junio de 2018
— Cao Wen Toh (@CaoWenToh) 17 de junio de 2018
COMO IR COMA NEYMAR. Fácil y répido artemaniacos. pic.twitter.com/klz2selKDD
— Maikel Robinson (@MaikelRobinson) 17 de junio de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>