Los mejores memes de la primera entrevista de Pedro Sánchez como presidente

Este lunes Pedro Sánchez se sometió en RTVE a la primera entrevista que concede como presidente del Gobierno. Sánchez anunció que pretende agotar la legislatura y convocar elecciones en 2020. También ha confirmado que su Gobierno exhumará los restos de Franco.
En las redes, los tuiteros escucharon con atención sus palabras y… también tuvieron tiempo de jugar con Photoshop. Estas son algunas de sus mejores creaciones:
— Tuan (@____tuan) 18 de junio de 2018
#PedroSánchezTVE pic.twitter.com/kriQL4uawX
— ????????Aitor Solozabal???????? (@Udaiso) 18 de junio de 2018
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 18 de junio de 2018
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) 18 de junio de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 18 de junio de 2018
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 18 de junio de 2018
Vamos a darle vida a esto, que lo está pidiendo. pic.twitter.com/891GcuEbyr
— Grouchico (@Diegosaes) 18 de junio de 2018
9 hombres con sólo una mujer en el cuarto, espera que traigo la cámara... pic.twitter.com/1ddbt3VUKJ
— El Friki (@FrikiAnalizador) 18 de junio de 2018
#PedroSánchezTVE pic.twitter.com/rudWjqZaXu
— El Friki (@FrikiAnalizador) 18 de junio de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 18 de junio de 2018
— ????????Aitor Solozabal???????? (@Udaiso) 18 de junio de 2018
#PedroSánchezTVE "Te agotaré antes que la legislatura"
- pic.twitter.com/vq7PmA8Nbs
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 18 de junio de 2018
Un momento Pedrito...
Un momento Pedrito...
Un momento, Pedrito:
¿¡¿Qué coño es eso que las elecciones las convocas en 2020?!? pic.twitter.com/4Cr2VuvwwJ
— El Friki (@FrikiAnalizador) 19 de junio de 2018
Durante la jornada de este lunes también convirtieron en meme las imágenes de Sánchez corriendo por el Palacio de la Moncloa:
Tenía que hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/krJoGPyvw0
— Roboz (@LI3PeO) 18 de junio de 2018
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 18 de junio de 2018
— ????KoalaRabioso???? (@Koala_Rabioso_) 19 de junio de 2018
Pedro Sánchez no salió a correr... pic.twitter.com/bci6gWQVQF
— La Voz del Becario (@LaVozdelBecario) 19 de junio de 2018
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 19 de junio de 2018
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) 18 de junio de 2018
