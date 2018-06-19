Diario Público
Los mejores memes de la primera entrevista de Pedro Sánchez como presidente

Este lunes Pedro Sánchez se sometió en RTVE a la primera entrevista que concede como presidente del Gobierno. Sánchez anunció que pretende agotar la legislatura y convocar elecciones en 2020. También ha confirmado que su Gobierno exhumará los restos de Franco.

En las redes, los tuiteros escucharon con atención sus palabras y… también tuvieron tiempo de jugar con Photoshop. Estas son algunas de sus mejores creaciones:

Durante la jornada de este lunes también convirtieron en meme las imágenes de Sánchez corriendo por el Palacio de la Moncloa:

