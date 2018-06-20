El chiste sobre Rajoy que los registradores de la Propiedad se están pasando por WhatsApp

El expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, se ha incorporado hoy a su puesto como registrador de la propiedad en la localidad alicantina de Santa Pola. Rajoy ha llegado 50 minutos tarde y ha sido parco en sus declaraciones: "Me he retirado de la política y vuelvo a donde estaba. No hay mucho más que decir”. También ha añadido que ha “trabajado muchas veces” en su vida y que no está nervioso.

Durante la jornada, los trabajadores de los registros de la Propiedad se están pasando un chiste sobre Rajoy, de autoría anónima, vía aplicaciones de mensajería instantánea como WhatsApp.

Imitando brevemente el contenido de una Nota Simple, bromean con la que podría ser la primera redactada por Rajoy, con algunas de sus frases más míticas:

Te gustará:

-Las diez frases de Rajoy para celebrar el día mundial de la Filosofía

-Cachondeo con la última frase absurda de Rajoy