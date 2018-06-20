El pianista James Rhodes carga contra Trump por decir que los inmigrantes están “infestando” EEUU: “Me hace llorar de rabia”

El mundo sigue horrorizado por la separación de padres e hijos en EEUU como parte de la política anti-imigración de su presidente, Donald Trump. En los últimos días hemos visto las imágenes de niños separados de sus familias y encerrados en jaulas. Unas escenas que han sido criticadas incluso por la primera dama del país, Melania Trump. También hemos escuchado el llanto desgarrador de niños migrantes, en unas grabaciones obtenidas por la ONG ProPublica. La directora ejecutiva de UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, ha advertido que la situación “puede exponer a los niños más vulnerables a la explotación y el abuso, y generarles un estrés tóxico”.

Las críticas no han hecho mella en Trump, que este martes publicó un tuit asegurando que los demócratas quieren que los inmigrantes “infesten” EEUU. Un verbo, "infestar", cuya principal acepción se usa para hablar de plagas de virus o insectos.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!

“Los demócratas son el problema. No les importa el crimen y quieren que los inmigrantes ilegales, sin importar cómo de malos sean, entren e infesten nuestro país como el MS-13. ¡No pueden ganar con sus terribles políticas así que los ven como potenciales votantes!”, dice su tuit.

La utilización de ese verbo ha indignado especialmente en las redes, donde cientos de personas han criticado al presidente estadounidense. Uno de ellos ha sido el pianista y escritor británico residente en España James Rhodes. En su cuenta de Twitter ha transcrito la definición del verbo “infestar”. Después ha añadido: “Personas desesperadas, muchos de ellos niños, arriesgando sus vidas por la oportunidad de una existencia mejor. Qué verguenza”.

Luego ha añadido: “Los nazis se referían a los judíos como ratas, bichos, parásitos, infrahumanos. Los tutsis eran cucarachas para los hutus implicados en el genocidio de Ruanda. Los dueños de esclavos consideraban a los esclavos animales infrahumanos. “Poor into”, “Infest”. El presidente deshumanizando me hace llorar de rabia".

Infest

Transitive verb

1. to spread or swarm in or over in a troublesome manner - a slum infested with crime - shark-infested waters

2. to live in or on as a parasite

Desperate people, many of them children, risking their lives for the chance of a better existence.

Shame on you pic.twitter.com/yLCblzZzKn

— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) 19 de junio de 2018