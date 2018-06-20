Diario Público
Mundial de Rusia 2018 Del bonito gesto de los aficionados senegaleses a las burlas de los colombianos: las dos caras del fútbol en Rusia

El fútbol saca lo mejor y lo peor de los aficionados a este deporte. Hemos visto de todo, desde violentas peleas hasta curiosas amistades entre hinchas de equipos rivales. El deporte rey nos ha dejado muchos momentos y el Mundial de Rusia ha sido un escenario más para ver las dos caras del comportamiento de una afición.

Uno de los partidos de la fase de grupos enfrentaba ayer a Colombia y Japón. Los japoneses ganaron por dos goles a uno a los colombianos en un partido donde ha trascendido más la actitud ofensiva de estos últimos. Introdujeron alcohol al estadio y se grabaron en vídeo burlándose de dos japonesas.

Estos comportamientos abochornan a media Colombia. La Cancillería ha querido disculparse tras este caso aislado. Ha escrito un mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Twitter juzgando las groseras palabras de los aficionados de la tricolor y su actitud denigrante hacia las mujeres.

En el lado opuesto encontramos a los aficionados senegaleses. Estos demostraron respeto y civismo hacia las instalaciones rusas y recogieron la basura que habían generado durante el partido contra Polonia. La selección de Senegal gano el encuentro (1-2) pero fueron sus hinchas los que se llevaron los aplausos.

