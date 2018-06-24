El pasado 12 de junio el grupo madrileño Vetusta Morla acudió al programa de David Broncano para hacer promoción de su nuevo disco y su gira.
En una entrevista llena de desvaríos y bromas, Broncano propuso a la banda de indie acudir a su concierto de la Caja Mágica de Madrid de este sábado y pasar por el escenario con una careta de cerdo para cantar el estribillo de Lo echamos a suertes, la popular canción del grupo Ella Baila Sola.
Aunque todo parecía un chascarrillo más del humorista, el de Orcera cumplió con su palabra y apareció con los músicos madrileños durante escasos segundos con la cara tapada y cantando el tema que acordaron semanas antes en el plató de La Resistencia.
Cumplistes tu palabra. Historia de la música, Broncano y Vetusta Morla. @davidbroncano @vetustamorla #VetustaMorla pic.twitter.com/TfijllRHJ3
— JM (@juanmarcos_gc) 23 de junio de 2018
El público no tardó en comentar en las redes la broma
El puto Broncano lo ha hecho al final. Increíble Vetusta Morla con @edu_azagra #23J pic.twitter.com/OUn7xZrTlC
— David. (@Davidpardi97) 23 de junio de 2018
@davidbroncano @vetustamorla momentazo cerdo de broncano con chocolate blanco. QUE JEFE!!!#decirloalaacaraa
— Mario Fernandez (@Mario__26) 23 de junio de 2018
@Avivir Que Broncano se colgará ayer con una careta de cerdo y una camiseta de basque fue lo más surrealista de una noche redonda, de un concierto mágico @vetustamorla. Eso se pierde @javdelpino con no escuchar música en español.
— Marta López (@visbruji) 24 de junio de 2018
Veo que Broncano ha salido con careta de cerdo en el concierto de Vetusta Morla cantando Ella Baila Sola.
Llegará algún día en el que nos casemos del pachacho, pero por favor, que ese día esté muy lejos todavía.
— Randy Meeks (@randymeeks) 24 de junio de 2018
Ha sido mágico!!! Vaya concierto de @vetustamorla!!! Con Broncano cumpliendo su palabra de subir al escenario con la careta de cerdo y cantando Ella Baila Sola… https://t.co/M8PbxCLfp4
— Miguel Rich&Maldini (@miguelrm4) 24 de junio de 2018
Vengo a decir que @davidbroncano es un hombre de palabra y ha salido disfrazado de cerdito a cantar Ella Baila Sola en el concierto de @vetustamorla pic.twitter.com/xDMUyImrkQ
— Natalituli (@Nat129) 23 de junio de 2018
