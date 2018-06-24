Diario Público
Twitter Broncano cumple su palabra y aparece con una careta de cerdo en el concierto de Vetusta Morla

El pasado 12 de junio el grupo madrileño Vetusta Morla acudió al programa de David Broncano para hacer promoción de su nuevo disco y su gira.

En una entrevista llena de desvaríos y bromas, Broncano propuso a la banda de indie acudir a su concierto de la Caja Mágica de Madrid de este sábado y pasar por el escenario con una careta de cerdo para cantar el estribillo de Lo echamos a suertes, la popular canción del grupo Ella Baila Sola.

Aunque todo parecía un chascarrillo más del humorista, el de Orcera cumplió con su palabra y apareció con los músicos madrileños durante escasos segundos con la cara tapada y cantando el tema que acordaron semanas antes en el plató de La Resistencia.

El público no tardó en comentar en las redes la broma

