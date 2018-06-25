La llegada de los migrantes del Aquarius a la costa valenciana han desatado los comentarios y bulos con tintes xenófobos en las redes. La nueva fake news que circula por Twitter es que los migrantes rechazaron la ropa ofrecida por Cruz Roja al llegar a España. La principal difusora de este mensaje ha sido la periodista de Okdiario Cristina Seguí.
Es habitual que Seguí cargue contra el feminismo en su cuente personal de Twitter, pero en esta ocasión la fundadora del partido ultraderechista Vox ha optado por exhibir su "discurso de odio" hacia los migrantes "con el ánimo de desacreditar el dispositivo de acogida humanitaria de los migrantes del buque #Aquarius", según ha denunciado el equipo de voluntarios digitales en emergencias de la Comunitat Valenciana.
"Al parecer la ropa seleccionada para los refugees de @sanchezcastejon no era del agrado de los nuevos huéspedes", ha escrito en un tuit. La periodista ha quedado "retratada" al difundir una información que Maldito Bulo ha contrastado: "La ropa no la han tirado los inmigrantes del Aquarius", informa el portal digital.
Al parecer la ropa seleccionada para los refugees de @sanchezcastejon no era del agrado de los nuevos huéspedes. pic.twitter.com/ovJg5CV4uf
— Cristina Seguí (@CristinaSegui_) 24 de junio de 2018
A una fascista y racista como @cristinasegui_ cualquier bulo le vale para difundir su discurso de odio. https://t.co/0IKtm1WNYb
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) 25 de junio de 2018
Retratada. Pide perdón, anda y aplica un poco de #FactCheck antes de aprovecharte de las desgracias para echar mierda.
— Sergio Bra (@bra_racing) 25 de junio de 2018
Sí. Pide perdón por el ridículo y retírate discretamente, anda
— Jon Martín (@jmartva) 25 de junio de 2018
Esa foto es un bulo, leo por aquí.
— C_Machado (@cmach_73) 24 de junio de 2018
Se te ha acabado el chollo de poner noticias inventadas
— 7 gritones (@SoloKarlMarx) 25 de junio de 2018
Se trata de la ropa que inicialmente entrega Cruz Roja en el puerto y que se retira después de un tratamiento sanitario por el movimiento humanitario, tal y como explica en un hilo el equipo de voluntarios digitales en emergencias de la Comunitat Valenciana.
Estas imágenes están circulando por RRSS con el ánimo de desacreditar el dispositivo de acogida humanitaria de los migrantes del buque #Aquarius
Lamentablemente la fuente es una cuenta de Protección Civil.
Puestos en contacto con @CruzRojaCV @CruzRojaVLC HACEMOS ESTE #HILO ???? pic.twitter.com/JkFSgwTRLn
— VOST C. Valenciana (@VOSTcvalenciana) 24 de junio de 2018
No es la primera vez que Seguí, que se define como "capitalista, individualista y contraria a la ideología de genero", está en el centro de la polémica de Twitter. En enero de este año, difundió una noticia de El País publicada en el año 2012 para defender a "una de las primeras víctimas de la ideología de género" . Una "víctima" que fue condenado en 2017 a 7 años de cárcel tras ser revisado el caso, una detalle que Seguí no nombró. La periodista, en lugar de rectificar, optó por insultar a quien le recriminaba el post.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>