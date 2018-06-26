El vídeo de Méndez de Vigo y Sáenz de Santamaría dándolo todo a ritmo de ‘Azzurro’

"De los creadores de 'Mi gran noche' con Mariano Rajoy, llega ahora 'Azzurro' con Iñigo Méndez de Vigo y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría", han dicho estupefactos los tuiteros. El exministro de Cultura, micrófono en mano, y la exvicepresidenta, a los coros, se han soltado la melena en una taberna sevillana de Melilla.

Al ritmo de la canción italiana 'Azzurro' los políticos del PP han querido descargar tensiones acumuladas por la "incansable" campaña de las primarias del partido. Ya habían hecho sus pinitos -de Vigo con 'El novio de la muerte' o Santamaría en 'El Hormiguero'- y, como era de esperar, el vídeo donde se les ve dándolo todo ha sido de lo más comentado en Twitter.

Yo, si no me cantan "el novio de la muerte", no me hallo.

— Envidia (@envidiadela) 26 de junio de 2018