El vídeo de Méndez de Vigo y Sáenz de Santamaría dándolo todo a ritmo de ‘Azzurro’

"De los creadores de 'Mi gran noche' con Mariano Rajoy, llega ahora 'Azzurro' con Iñigo Méndez de Vigo y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría", han dicho estupefactos los tuiteros. El exministro de Cultura, micrófono en mano, y la exvicepresidenta, a los coros, se han soltado la melena en una taberna sevillana de Melilla.
Al ritmo de la canción italiana 'Azzurro' los políticos del PP han querido descargar tensiones acumuladas por la "incansable" campaña de las primarias del partido. Ya habían hecho sus pinitos -de Vigo con 'El novio de la muerte' o Santamaría en 'El Hormiguero'- y, como era de esperar, el vídeo donde se les ve dándolo todo ha sido de lo más comentado en Twitter.
Dels creadors de “Mi Gran Noche” amb Mariano Rajoy, arriba, “Azzurro”, amb Méndez de Vigo y Sáenz de Santamaría. Estrena als millors perfils #compol de Twitter pic.twitter.com/qlwt1oeG5Y
— Spindoctors.cat???? (@Spindoctors_cat) 26 de junio de 2018
Acabo de ver el vídeo de Soraya y Méndez de Vigo karakoando Azzurro en un bar de Melilla, y no os lo subo por respeto a su diversidad y a vuestro buen gusto.
— Maruja Torres (@MistralS) 26 de junio de 2018
Me encanta que en el PP ahoguen las penas en baile. Méndez de Vigo y Sáenz de Santamaría ‘on fire’ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/G9WvILZds6
— Ana Pardo de Vera P. (@pardodevera) 26 de junio de 2018
Si los candidatos del PP empiezan a bailar y a cantar nos esperan unas semanas de verdadera fantasía. https://t.co/ecdAFq1ZKr
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) 26 de junio de 2018
La última vez que le oímos cantar fue lo del “novio de la muerte”. Vamos actualizando ritmos y letras.
— Fernando Garea (@Fgarea) 26 de junio de 2018
Yo, si no me cantan "el novio de la muerte", no me hallo.
— Envidia (@envidiadela) 26 de junio de 2018
Y aun con todo, es lo más cerca que ha estado Méndez de Vigo de hacer algo por la cultura.
— Ángel G. Perianes (@angelgperianes) 26 de junio de 2018
Tenía que hacerlo, sí o Sí pic.twitter.com/fSYkRsGqo1
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 26 de junio de 2018
