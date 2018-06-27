En los últimos días hemos visto en la prensa dos noticias que afectan a descendientes de dos dictadores, a cual más sanguinario: Augusto Pinochet y Francisco Franco. La semana pasada, la Corte Suprema de Chile decretó el decomiso de varios millones de dólares y propiedades a los herederos del fallecido dictador augusto Pinochet. La decisión se enmarca dentro del llamado caso Riggs, sobre las cuentas secretas que éste tenía en bancos en el extranjero.
En España, recientemente hemos sabido que el exministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, firmó la sucesión del ducado de Franco el mismo día de la moción de censura. La firma de Catalá sirvió para proclamar a Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, nieta del dictador, como nueva duquesa de Franco.
Dos noticias que en las redes, varios tuiteros han comparado y que no dejan muy bien a nuestro país. Alguno también ha comparado la notica del decomiso de bienes en Chile con otra que también conocimos esta semana: la de que la familia Franco regularizó 7,5 millones de euros con la amnistía fiscal del PP.
Yo lo dejo así a ver si a alguien se le ocurre qué hacer. pic.twitter.com/bFT6TpMfWJ
— Más que TW (@MASQUETW) 26 de junio de 2018
Mientras en Chile se expropian las propiedades del dictador Pinochet, en el Reino de España se renueva el Ducado de Franco por los servicios prestados al Reino #tatarlak @jsalvadorduch pic.twitter.com/yZV3SMGaaJ
— Antonio Garcia Leal (@tatarlak) 24 de junio de 2018
El Supremo ordena embargar propiedades y 5,1 millones al fallecido dictador Franco!!
¡Uy no!
¡Que es de Pinochet y es en Chile JAJAJA pic.twitter.com/IAcpHC9eK3
— EsPPeonza [PARODIA] (@EsppeonzAguirre) 24 de junio de 2018
— Antonio Garcia Leal (@tatarlak) 24 de junio de 2018
— Antonio Garcia Leal (@tatarlak) 24 de junio de 2018
El Supremo chileno ordena embargar propiedades y 5,1 millones de dólares del genocida Pinochet. Ojalá un día en España leamos un titular así sobre Franco. https://t.co/MeoLYnGlVf
— Rubén Sánchez - Timocracia.com (@RubenSanchezTW) 24 de junio de 2018
