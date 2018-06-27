Diario Público
Pinochet y Franco Tres noticias juntas se entienden mejor: la herencia del dictador chileno vs. la del dictador español

En los últimos días hemos visto en la prensa dos noticias que afectan a descendientes de dos dictadores, a cual más sanguinario: Augusto Pinochet y Francisco Franco. La semana pasada, la Corte Suprema de Chile decretó el decomiso de varios millones de dólares y propiedades a los herederos del fallecido dictador augusto Pinochet. La decisión se enmarca dentro del llamado caso Riggs, sobre las cuentas secretas que éste tenía en bancos en el extranjero.

En España, recientemente hemos sabido que el exministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, firmó la sucesión del ducado de Franco el mismo día de la moción de censura. La firma de Catalá sirvió para proclamar a Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, nieta del dictador, como nueva duquesa de Franco.

Dos noticias que en las redes, varios tuiteros han comparado y que no dejan muy bien a nuestro país. Alguno también ha comparado la notica del decomiso de bienes en Chile con otra que también conocimos esta semana: la de que la familia Franco regularizó 7,5 millones de euros con la amnistía fiscal del PP.

