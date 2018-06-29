Diario Público
“Cuando lo miserable y lo repugnante se fusionan”: el tuit del PP sobre la violencia machista y el Gobierno de Sánchez

“Desde que Sánchez es presidente del Gobierno han sido asesinadas 4 mujeres. Ninguna había interpuesto denuncia. Con nuestra Proposición de Ley queremos mandar un mensaje de esperanza a las víctimas: no están solas”. Es el tuit publicado este viernes por el Grupo Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Un mensaje que recoge las palabras de la portavoz adjunta de los conservadores, Marta González, que ha desatado las iras de los tuiteros dado que parece insinuar la responsabilidad del Gobierno de Sánchez, que tan sólo lleva un mes.

Las redes han respondido con un aluvión de críticas y mostrando noticias de recortes en policías y presupuesto para luchar contra la violencia de Género durante el Gobierno de Rajoy. Un "cinismo" que recuerda al que llevó al mismo Partido Popular este jueves a tratar de apuntarse a las celebraciones del Orgullo LGTBI.

