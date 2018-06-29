“Cuando lo miserable y lo repugnante se fusionan”: el tuit del PP sobre la violencia machista y el Gobierno de Sánchez

“Desde que Sánchez es presidente del Gobierno han sido asesinadas 4 mujeres. Ninguna había interpuesto denuncia. Con nuestra Proposición de Ley queremos mandar un mensaje de esperanza a las víctimas: no están solas”. Es el tuit publicado este viernes por el Grupo Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Un mensaje que recoge las palabras de la portavoz adjunta de los conservadores, Marta González, que ha desatado las iras de los tuiteros dado que parece insinuar la responsabilidad del Gobierno de Sánchez, que tan sólo lleva un mes.
???? “Desde que Sánchez es Presidente del Gobierno han sido asesinadas 4 mujeres. Ninguna había interpuesto denuncia. Con nuestra Proposición de Ley queremos mandar un mensaje de esperanza a las víctimas: no están solas” @MartaGlezVzqz pic.twitter.com/AzX5kPJ6Sd
— GrupoPopularCongreso (@GPPopular) 29 de junio de 2018
Las redes han respondido con un aluvión de críticas y mostrando noticias de recortes en policías y presupuesto para luchar contra la violencia de Género durante el Gobierno de Rajoy. Un "cinismo" que recuerda al que llevó al mismo Partido Popular este jueves a tratar de apuntarse a las celebraciones del Orgullo LGTBI.
Cuando lo MISERABLE y REPUGNANTE se fusionan en un tweet.
La autora???? @MartaGlezVzqz
PD: La siguiente imagen se refleja el CINISMO PPodrido pic.twitter.com/zlNHRPCMJf
— Víctor González ????✊ (@VictorGonz54) 29 de junio de 2018
—No hay huevos a relacionar las muertes por terrorismo machista con Pedro Sánchez, para sacar votos
—¿Que no?, Sujétame la copa pic.twitter.com/o2AAvwXPVU
— La Merkel (@GobernoAlem) 29 de junio de 2018
La RAE va a cambiar la palabra SINVERGÜENZA por este tuithttps://t.co/1cQjOt81qK
— Miguel de Ceяvantes (@CervantesFAQs) 29 de junio de 2018
Sois pura psicopatía. Sois deleznables. Ya no podéis usar a las víctimas de ETA a vuestro antojo y queréis hacerlo con los feminicidios. Acabáis de traspasar la última frontera a ninguna parte. Preparáos.
— Némesis (@Nemesiswings) 29 de junio de 2018
Utilizar a las mujeres asesinadas como un arma electoral. Sois gentuza, de la peor calaña.
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) 29 de junio de 2018
Es realmente repulsivo todo lo que hacéis y decís. Empiezo a considerar que tenéis que sufrir algún tipo de mutación o enfermedad mental que os impide ver la realidad. Me cuesta pensar que pertenecemos a la misma especie.
— Pelícano manchú (@Mortimer_Fu) 29 de junio de 2018
Que vergüenza Dios mio, que vergüenza pic.twitter.com/zg78yKSpzP
— Iván Guerra (@p_ivan_29) 29 de junio de 2018
Vergonzoso...no se puede caer más bajo.
— Jose Antonio Medina (@udbf) 29 de junio de 2018
— Portparte (@PortoPar) 29 de junio de 2018
