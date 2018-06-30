Diario Público
Diario Público

“Bienvenido, Mariano”: la publicidad de una inmobiliaria que aprovecha la llegada de Rajoy a Santa Pola

Por

La salida de Mariano Rajoy del Gobierno llevó a que éste decidiera abandonar por completo el escenario político y regresar a su plaza de registrador de la propiedad en Santa Pola.

La llegada del político al municipio alicantino ha llevado a una inmobiliaria local a lanzar una campaña publicitaria bastante cómica.

En los últimos días ha aparecido un cartel de Market Inmobiliaria con el siguiente eslogan: "Bienvenido, Mariano ¿Ya tienes casa? ¡Te ayudamos a encontrarla!".

Medios como Antena3 o Europa Press se han hecho eco de la publicidad y la propia inmobiliaria ha celebrado en las redes la difusión y el impacto que ha tenido la campaña.

Lo último en Tremending