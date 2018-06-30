Vacunar o no a los hijos sigue siendo motivo de discusión en las redes sociales. Esta semana la batalla ha vuelto a recrucederse a raíz de que Kat Von D publicase en Instagram un post donde anunciaba que no vacunará a su futuro bebé.

Las vacunas son seguras en la prevención de enfermedades y, cuando la ciencia no está de tu lado, no es difícil que aparezca alguien a desmontar tus argumentos. Los defensores de las vacunas han hecho legión bajo hashtags como #VaccinesWork o #Vacunas.

Y cuando muy de vez en cuando me entran ganas de tirar la toalla, leo este tipo de comentarios y no sólo no tiro la toalla sino que encargo media docena más! #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/RYDm1RMgJY

-No

-No

-Ocasionalmente pero sin gravedad y autolimitadas

-No

-No

-No

-Muy excepcionalmente en casos de reacción alérgica grave si no se toman precauciones

-No

-No

Si: previenen enfermedades potencialmente graves y letales (no hay camiseta).#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/MqlFhUXNuT

— Jacobo Mendioroz (@JacoboMendioroz) 21 de junio de 2018