Vacunar o no a los hijos sigue siendo motivo de discusión en las redes sociales. Esta semana la batalla ha vuelto a recrucederse a raíz de que Kat Von D publicase en Instagram un post donde anunciaba que no vacunará a su futuro bebé.
My husband @prayers and I are NOT anti-vaxxers. We are not against vaccines. Just because we have hesitancies and valid concerns about injecting our baby with specific chemicals and toxins does not mean we are anti anything. As a soon-to-be-parent [and especially as a first-time-mom] I do feel it my responsibility to have questions, and to listen to my motherly instinct to question things, and do my research. What we have found is that sometimes it isn’t always so black and white. While we believe medications, including vaccines, are not all bad - we also can’t dismiss the fact that some may not be good for everyone. There are plenty of studies that show some vaccinations can work wonders. And there are also studies that show some people [including mothers, and babies] may be more susceptible to vaccine injuries more than others. It’s unfair for anyone to expect me [or any parent] to take the word of the pharmaceutical companies who have much to gain from and industry worth billions without question - and then have to dismiss any concerns of my own. Our personal medical records are no one’s business, and why we would feel it important for us to explore all our options when it comes to vaccinating our child, is also no one’s business - regardless of what I post on Instagram. So, perhaps before any of you feel inspired to harass us, spew hatred, or send ill-will our way, I hope you would try and understand that this is our first child together, and we are simply just trying our best. Lastly, I don’t plan on continuing this topic, and have no interest in fighting anyone. As much as I hate doing this, I will be turning off the comments on this post - and I think you would too, if you were constantly receiving death wishes onto your unborn child. I am sending extra love to everyone today. X
Las vacunas son seguras en la prevención de enfermedades y, cuando la ciencia no está de tu lado, no es difícil que aparezca alguien a desmontar tus argumentos. Los defensores de las vacunas han hecho legión bajo hashtags como #VaccinesWork o #Vacunas.
Y cuando muy de vez en cuando me entran ganas de tirar la toalla, leo este tipo de comentarios y no sólo no tiro la toalla sino que encargo media docena más! #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/RYDm1RMgJY
— Lucía, mi Pediatra (@luciapediatra) 23 de junio de 2018
-No
-No
-Ocasionalmente pero sin gravedad y autolimitadas
-No
-No
-No
-Muy excepcionalmente en casos de reacción alérgica grave si no se toman precauciones
-No
-No
Si: previenen enfermedades potencialmente graves y letales (no hay camiseta).#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/MqlFhUXNuT
— Jacobo Mendioroz (@JacoboMendioroz) 21 de junio de 2018
El sentimentalismo y la ñoñería no pueden ocupar el lugar de la evidencia o la estadística. La agresividad y la ridiculización son menos efectivas q la buena información. Mas datos y menos atemorizar, más cerebro y menos corazón, más ciencia y menos sensiblería#VaccinesWork
— monica lalanda (@mlalanda) 21 de junio de 2018
Un día, la OMS se puso a contar las muertes que evitan cada año vacunas frente a enfermedades como gripe, meningitis, neumonía, polio, sarampión, tétanos, rabia, tifus.....
Salen 3 Millones.
???? y si yo fuera una de ellos ? O tú? #vaccinesforlife #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/hNxe27bVbk
— Ana Hernando (@MongeHernando) 24 de junio de 2018
Izquierda: mapa con los porcentajes de personas que opinan que las vacunas no son seguras.
Derecha: mapa con los casos de #sarampion del 2018
Compárese países como Francia, Italia, Grecia o Rumania con el resto. pic.twitter.com/kjUuDlzUso
— Jacobo Mendioroz (@JacoboMendioroz) 28 de junio de 2018
Hace 250 años no se potabilizaba el agua y moría mucha más gente por infecciones, hace 50 no había cinturón de seguridad y moría mucha más gente en la carretera, hace 25 no existían estas vacunas y morían muchos más niños. #vaccineswork https://t.co/VZYjkqRmq5
— Pepe Serrano (@PepePediatre) 28 de junio de 2018
