De Gea sea ha convertido en el objetivo de los tuiteros durante los últimos días. Los errores en los partidos preparatorios para el Mundial y la cantada del portero de Manchester United contra la Portugal de Cristiano Ronaldo han provocado una oleada de memes que, con humor, cuestionan las cualidades del futbolista para defender la portería de la selección.
Un buen ejemplo es el vídeo satírico para la previa de los octavos de final entre España y Rusia. En el cortometraje, un clásico de los vídeos subtitulados, se puede ver una entrevista de una reportera a un ciudadano ruso en pleno jolgorio.
Esta vez, el ruso parece interpretar el papel de capitán de la selección anfitriona del mundial y responder las típicas preguntas deportivas sobre su próximo partido ante España.
Me acaban de saltar los putos empastes de la boca JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/j9O0kYsrAV
— @RoCu_DaN (@Rocu_dan) 26 de junio de 2018
"Bueno, España tiene un equipazo (...) y con la entrada en el equipo titular de Nacho y, sobre todo, de Kepa en la portería, el equipo mejorará muchísimo", explica el ruso a la reportera.
Sin embargo, ésta le advierte que los de Fernando Hierro jugarán con el mismo once que ante Marruecos. "Con De Gea en la portería", sentencia la periodista.
Al escuchar el nombre del portero, el ruso comienza a bailar de una forma cómica, celebrando la titularidad del exjugador del Atlético de Madrid.
