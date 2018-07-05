No, el marisco no está ahí para que tú lo robes

Al igual que sucede en internet, lo que está en el mar al alcance de la mano no es tuyo. Éste es el mensaje que los actores Carlos Blanco y Xosé Antonio Touriñán están colaborando a difundir de la mano de los mariscadores de las rías gallegas: denuncian el auténtico expolio que su medio de vida sufre por aquéllos que recogen del agua el fruto de su trabajo.
Conciencia do que é noso e do non o é... pic.twitter.com/8t9V4ELWh5
— Xosé A. Touriñán (@xatouri) 3 de julio de 2018
Touriñán y Blanco están unidos, recientemente, por la serie 'Fariña', basada en el libro homónimo de Nacho Carretero, obra que llegó a estar secuestrado hasta hace poco.
El primero interpretó a uno los hijos fiesteros de Manuel Charlín en la serie ‘Fariña’; Blanco se metió en el papel del mismísimo Laureano Oubiña. Ahora, ambos se mojan para defender a los mariscadores justo ahora, cuando llega el verano y la tentación de arramplar con las almejas o los mejillones.
En esta ocasión, pone rostro al malestar de los trabajadores de A Illa de Arousa contra el furtivismo y la falta de conciencia hacia su trabajo, hacia su medio de vida. Porque, denuncian, los moluscos que recogen de las rías no crecen solo: hay un ingente trabajo de cultivo y cuidados detrás.
Tomar conciencia de lo que es tuyo y de lo que no es tuyo es —debería ser— un paso de gigante en muchos aspectos de la vida. Por supuesto, también en el mar.
