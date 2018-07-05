Ganaderas en Red reivindican el papel de la mujer dentro del mundo rural y denuncian “las irracionales trabas administrativas, burocráticas, sanitarias etc. que ponen en grave riesgo la ganadería extensiva y el pastoreo en el mundo rural”. Y esta vez lo han hecho con una versión de la canción de Ed Sheeran, Shape of You. “Orgullosas y libres sin normas imposibles. Orgullosas y libres trabajamos por un nuevo día y así seremos libres al fin”, reivindica este grupo de pastoras y ganaderas procedentes de distintos territorios del país.

“Queremos enseñaros los problemas a los que tenemos que enfrentarnos cada día y queremos compartir con vosotros y que nos ayudéis, en nuestra lucha por conservar la ganadería extensiva y un mundo rural vivo”. Con ese propósito, el colectivo que lucha por dar visibilidad a la mujer dentro del mundo rural colgó en su página de Facebook Libres al fin, la versión que ya alcanza las 17.000 visualizaciones en YouTube.

Esta no es la primera vez que Ganaderas en Red reivindican su situación en forma de canción. Ya lo hicieron el año pasado con una versión de Despacito que logró superar las 300.000 visualizaciones. “Yo, mujer ganadera con ganas de luchar voy haciendo un hueco para conversar, donde hables conmigo para descubrirme”, exigía el colectivo con Mujeres al viento.