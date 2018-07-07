Diario Público
Mundial 2018 Los tuiteros despiden a Neymar y le desean un buen viaje rodando a Brasil

Viernes. Brasil pierde frente a Bélgica (1-2) en los cuartos de final. El país se elimina y Neymar se levanta del suelo para marcharse. Antes de jugar el partido que daba paso a la semifinal, el jugador había pasado un total de 13 minutos y 50 minutos en el suelo durante los cuatro primeros encuentros, según un análisis de imágenes que hizo el canal suizo RTS.

Los seguidores de otras selecciones en Twitter no han desaprovechado la oportunidad de despedirle haciendo honor a este detalle...

