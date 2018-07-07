Viernes. Brasil pierde frente a Bélgica (1-2) en los cuartos de final. El país se elimina y Neymar se levanta del suelo para marcharse. Antes de jugar el partido que daba paso a la semifinal, el jugador había pasado un total de 13 minutos y 50 minutos en el suelo durante los cuatro primeros encuentros, según un análisis de imágenes que hizo el canal suizo RTS.
Los seguidores de otras selecciones en Twitter no han desaprovechado la oportunidad de despedirle haciendo honor a este detalle...
Primeras imágenes de #neymar llegando a brasil #BRABEL #BRA pic.twitter.com/ikaatglDy0
— esto es tw (@motovTv) 6 de julio de 2018
Neymar se ha ganado a pulso ser el hazmerreír de todo el planeta.
Lo ha vuelto a hacer contra Bélgica intentando engañar al árbitro, tirándose descaradamente.
Y no le ha servido para nada.
AL CARRER! ????????????#Neymar#NeymarChallengepic.twitter.com/dkmrL4gobA
— Ramón Mateos ???????????????????? (@RamonMateos30) 6 de julio de 2018
JAJAJAJAJAJAJA esto se está descontrolando #Neymar #Belgica pic.twitter.com/GXp9LvZJsA
— Arturo Amador (@_ArturoAmador) 6 de julio de 2018
Jajajaja y dale con Neymar! #neymar pic.twitter.com/HOTWveG7fX
— Laura R ???????????? (@LAURUIZAGUILAR) 7 de julio de 2018
#ErastadísticasFutboleras
De los mejores memes #Rusia2018 ????????????
adiós #Neymar ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Nl8VLCBfGB
— #ErastadísticasFutboleras (@era_sandria) 6 de julio de 2018
La tendencia #Neymar... pic.twitter.com/TBV1aQSaLA
— Síntesis (@Sintesis_13) 7 de julio de 2018
#Rusia2018
Imágenes exclusivas de #Neymar llegando al aeropuerto para volver a #BRA
???? pic.twitter.com/mnkU1LK3Pd
— Rikardo (@Rikardo2019) 6 de julio de 2018
#BRABEL #Neymar aquí empieza el #MundialRusia2018 de verdad, vamos a ver de que estás hecho #BRA ,dejaré esto por aquí y me iré rodando lentamente. pic.twitter.com/UPxx4jw3wd
— David Climako (@dclimako) 6 de julio de 2018
