Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter La contestación de Valtònyc a un tuit de Albert Rivera: “Ya sabemos que a ti lo que te va es el terrorismo patronal, me lo ha dicho tu camello”

Por

Rivera y Valtònyc se han enzarzado en una de las rutinarias discusiones de Twitter. Todo comenzó con una contestación del político catalán a unas palabras del rapero mallorquín en las que calificaba a Puigdemont como un "ejemplo de dignidad.

"De fugado a fugado... La dignidad está en el respeto a las leyes democráticas y a tus conciudadanos, no en amenazarles de muerte o dar un golpe contra la democracia", escribía el líder de Ciudadanos.

La respuesta de Valtònyc no se hizo esperar: "Para ti las concentraciones pacíficas son rebelión y sedición. Votar para que el pueblo opine es un golpe de estado y la resistencia pacífica, kaleborroka y terrorismo". Además, el músico zanjaba el asunto en un tono burlón: "Ya sabemos que a ti lo que te va es el terrorismo patronal, me lo ha dicho tu camello".

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo