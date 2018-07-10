La detención de una joven iraní por colgar en internet vídeos bailando ha generado en el país persa una gran controversia, con críticas a la falta de libertades sociales y a las restricciones en la red. Maedeh Hoyabrí, de 18 años, consiguió miles de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram con sus vídeos, en los que aparecía bailando al ritmo de música iraní y occidental.
En algunas ocasiones, la joven se mostraba sin el velo islámico, que es de uso obligatorio en Irán desde el triunfo de la Revolución Islámica en 1979.
La televisión estatal iraní emitió un programa el pasado viernes en el que aparecía Hoyabrí reconociendo haber violado las normas morales de la República Islámica, aunque indicaba que no lo había hecho a propósito.
En respuesta, numerosas internautas han colgado en Instagram vídeos similares, así como mensajes de apoyo con la etiqueta "bailar no es un crimen".
