Este es el autor de las fotos de Pedro Sánchez con gafas sol

Las imágenes del presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, mientras se encontraba en el Falcon, el avión presidencial, y que generaron gran controversia vuelven a estar en el punto de mira.
Su autor, el secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver, ha confesado que no supo valorar las consecuencias de su publicación. “En mi ingenuidad jamás pensé que una foto del presidente iba a suscitar esa polvareda. Mi error fue mi candidez”, explicó Oliver durante su intervención en el Curso de Verano de la Universidad Complutense '40º aniversario de la Constitución: La evolución y conexión de los derechos intelectuales con la información'.
"Estábamos a punto de despegar, perdíamos la cobertura en minuto y medio, temía perder la comunicación durante un par de horas y las publiqué en Twitter. Había asumido la cuenta oficial porque aún no teníamos community manager", relataba Oliver.
“Quería contar que estábamos trabajando. Yo fui el autor de las fotos del presidente con las gafas de sol y no, no reparé en el parecido con fotos de presidentes del pasado", aclaraba ante las acusaciones de plagio que sufrió por unas fotografías muy parecidas de Kennedy.
El revuelo que estas imágenes provocaron en las redes sociales hizo reflexionar a Oliver ya que reconoce que fue su esposa la que le explicó lo que le había pasado, “me dijo que todavía no había dado el paso entre el periodista que soy y el responsable político, que es mi cargo actual”.
“Nunca pensé que iba a ser portada de algunos periódicos”, agregó Oliver. Una difusión que no debió gustar en La Moncloa ya que el propio Sánchez quiso acabar con el álbum fotográfico.
