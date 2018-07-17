Diario Público
La Moncloa publica un tuit sobre el Día Mundial del Emoji y lo acaba borrando

Este martes se celebra el Día Mundial del Emoji, conmemorando los 10 años del día en que Apple presentó su primer set de estos divertidos dibujos y que provocó su popularización en occidente.

La efeméride se ha convertido en el tema más comentado del día en Twitter y a los mensajes de miles y miles de tuiteros también se han sumado los de cuentas oficiales de servicios de internet, equipos de fútbol, programas de televisión, marcas comerciales e incluso de administraciones públicas.

Un ejemplo fue el tuit publicado por La Moncloa, que no ha acabado muy bien parado. El mensaje decía: “Queridos #Emojis, Desde que llegasteis habéis convertido nuestro trabajo en un entorno amable. Seguiremos comunicando con vuestra ayuda”.

Tras su publicación, el mensaje recibió un aluvión de respuestas criticándolo. Horas después el mensaje ha desaparecido de su perfil, aunque sigue apareciendo en la caché de Google.

