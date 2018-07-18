Diario Público
Diario Público

Croacia no ha anunciado que vaya a donar 23 millones de euros ganados en el Mundial, es un bulo

EFE
Por

No, Croacia no ha anunciado que vaya a donar a una fundación infantil los 23 millones de euros ganados en el Mundial de Fútbol de Rusia por ser subcampeones.

La supuesta noticia, que ha sido publicada por varios medios de comunicación en toda Europa, también españoles, asegura que el seleccionador de Croacia, Zlatko Dalic, había publicado una carta haciendo el anuncio. Lo cierto es que se trata de un bulo.

Tal y como han confirmado desde Maldito Bulo, la falsa noticia sale de una carta abierta publicada por el periodista Igor Premuzic en la que escribe lo que considera que debería hacer un “verdadero atleta y patriota”.

El mismo Premuzic lo ha aclarado en su cuenta de Facebook, donde ha explicado que en ningún momento pretendió engañar a nadie, sino que los que lo han malinterpretado no se han leído el texto entero.

Relacionado:

-La adorable presidenta de Croacia que esconde a una política xenófoba

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo