Nueva bofetada de la revista Time a Donald Trump, esta vez a cuenta de la cumbre EEUU-Rusia. El presidente estadounidense cosechó airadas críticas en su país por decenas de políticos y medios de comunicación que le han acusado de creer más al presidente ruso que a su propia Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA).

Ahora Time le ha dedicado una curiosa portada en la que puede verse un primer plano de su cara fusionada con la de su homólogo ruso Vladímir Putin.

TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1

— TIME (@TIME) 19 de julio de 2018