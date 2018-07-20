Diario Público
Donald Trump ‘Trumputin’: la revista ‘Time’ fusiona las caras de los presidentes de EEUU y Rusia en su última portada

Nueva bofetada de la revista Time a Donald Trump, esta vez a cuenta de la cumbre EEUU-Rusia. El presidente estadounidense cosechó airadas críticas en su país por decenas de políticos y medios de comunicación que le han acusado de creer más al presidente ruso que a su propia Agencia Central de Inteligencia (CIA).

Ahora Time le ha dedicado una curiosa portada en la que puede verse un primer plano de su cara fusionada con la de su homólogo ruso Vladímir Putin.

La prestigiosa publicación ya lanzó un auténtico derechazo a la política migratoria del presidente de EEUU en la portada de su pasado número, en plena vergüenza mundial por las imágenes de niños migrantes llorando mientras eran separados de sus padres por agentes fronterizos de EEUU.

Sobre fondo rojo mostraba a Donald Trump frente a la pequeña hondureña fotografiada por John Moor de la agencia Getty, que aparecía llorando mientras varios agentes de fronteras cacheaban a su madre. La portada también incluía un irónico: “Welcome to America” (Bienvenidos a América). Ese mismo mes, The New Yorker también publicó una comentada primera página en que que aparecía una ilustración en que que se podía ver a unos niños esconderse asustados en las faldas de la Estatua de la Libertad.

La portada de Time ha sido muy comentada en las redes durante las últimas horas:

