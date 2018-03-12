Público
Jornada de duelo y concentraciones en Almería tras la muerte de Gabriel Cruz

La Diputación de Almería declara tres días de luto y acogerá la capilla ardiente del menor para un velatorio público

Jornada de duelo y concentraciones en Almería tras la muerte de Gabriel Cruz-EFE

La muerte de Gabriel Cruz, el niño de 8 años cuyo cadáver fue encontrado ayer por la Guardia Civil en el maletero del coche de la pareja de su padre, ha conmovido a la sociedad almeriense, de forma que en esta provincia se suceden hoy los actos de duelo oficial en recuerdo al pequeño.

La Diputación de Almería, institución para la que trabajaba Patricia Ramírez, madre del menor, celebra esta mañana un pleno extraordinario para declarar tres días de luto por el triste desenlace y hacer oficial el pésame a la familia del pequeño.

La institución provincial ha informado en una nota de que, en coordinación con los familiares del pequeño, acogerá la capilla ardiente y está organizando un velatorio público para que toda la sociedad pueda despedirse del pequeño.

"La familia quiere compartir con los almerienses y el resto de ciudadanos del país su agradecimiento por las muestras de cariño recibidas", ha asegurado la Diputación, que ha señalado que el Patio de Luces será el salón noble "donde la provincia podrá arropar a un niño que ha llegado al corazón de todos los españoles".

Durante la jornada de este lunes se informará del horario público que tendrá la capilla ardiente para todo el que desee dar su último adiós al pequeño Gabriel.

