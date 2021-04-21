Estás leyendo: Más de 100 detenidos en Rusia en las protestas a favor de Navalni

Público
Público

Más de 100 detenidos en Rusia en las protestas a favor de Navalni

Las manifestaciones se han desarrollado en todo el país en apoyo al opositor, cuya salud ha empeorado desde que está en prisión. 

El líder opositor Alexéi Navalni
El líder opositor Alexéi Navalni. Reuters/Archivo

MOSCÚ

Más de 100 personas han sido detenidas ya en distintas ciudades rusas durante las manifestaciones que tienen lugar este miércoles en apoyo al líder opositor Alexéi Navalni, cuya salud se ha deteriorado en prisión. 

Según el portal OVD-Info, especializado en el seguimiento de arrestos y la defensa de detenidos, hasta ahora han sido detenidas 113 personas en 39 ciudades. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público