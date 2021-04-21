Estás leyendo: Más de 1.000 detenidos en Rusia en las protestas a favor de Navalni

Público
Público

Más de 1.000 detenidos en Rusia en las protestas a favor de Navalni

La Policía rusa también arrestó este miércoles horas antes del comienzo de las protestas a la "número dos" de Navalni, Liubov Sóbol y a su portavoz, Kira Yarmish.

Los participantes sostienen pancartas durante una manifestación en apoyo del político opositor ruso encarcelado Alexei Navalny en Vladivostok, Rusia, el 21 de abril de 2021.
Los participantes sostienen pancartas durante una manifestación en apoyo del político opositor ruso encarcelado Alexei Navalny en Vladivostok, Rusia, el 21 de abril de 2021. Yuri Maltsev / Reuters

MOSCÚ

Actualizado:

Más de mil personas fueron detenidas este miércoles en Rusia en las marchas convocadas en más de un centenar de ciudades para exigir la liberación del líder opositor Alexéi Navalni, según el portal OVD-Info, especializado en el seguimiento de arrestos y la defensa de detenidos.

El portavoz de la organización Konstantín Fomin, dijo previamente al portal independiente Meduza que el número de detenidos había superado los 500, pero que debido a problemas técnicos no podían actualizar los datos en su plataforma.

Una vez solucionado el problema, OVD-Info informó de golpe que ya había al menos 1.004 detenidos en 82 ciudades rusas. La jornada de protestas convocada por la oposición se ha celebrado desde Vladivostok, en el lejano oriente ruso, hasta el Báltico. En Moscú, la más numerosa, reunió a varios miles de personas.

El mayor número de detenciones se ha producido por el momento San Petersburgo (351), seguida de Ufá, capital de Bashkiria, (87) y de Sochi, a orillas del mar Negro (50). En Moscú se han producido al menos 20 arrestos.

Las detenciones han tenido lugar incluso antes del inicio de las marchas, ya que la policía arrestó a primera hora de la mañana a la "número dos" de Alexéi Navalni, Liubov Sóbol, que únicamente fue puesta en libertad por la noche, y a su portavoz, Kira Yarmish.

Las marchas lograron reunir en toda Rusia a más de 14.000 personas, según las cifras proporcionadas por las autoridades. En Moscú se congregaron 6.500 y en San Petersburgo 4.500, si bien el equipo de Navalni dijo que había que multiplicar estas cifras por diez.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público