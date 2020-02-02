Las 184 condenas en el Ejército: abandono de destino, drogas o actos contra el patrimonio militar 

MADRID
Los tribunales militares dictaron un total de 184 sentencias condenatorias durante el año 2018, la mayoría por delitos contra el patrimonio en el ámbito militar, abandono de destino o residencia y actos de riesgo.
Así consta en la estadística de jurisdicción militar de 2018, recogida por Europa Press, que incluye datos de los Juzgados Togados Militares Centrales y de los Tribunales Militares Territoriales.
Estos interpusieron condenas en un total de 184 casos en virtud del antiguo Código Penal Militar, del año 1985, y del nuevo texto de 2015.
La mayoría de las condenas tuvieron que ver con delitos relacionados con el patrimonio, los deberes de presencia y los deberes militares. En concreto, los tribunales castrenses dictaron 73 condenas por actos contra el patrimonio y la hacienda militar y 44 por abandono de destino o residencia.
En 2018 también hubo sentencias por actos de riesgo o embarcar drogas, insulto a un superior, abuso de autoridad, deslealtad , abandono de servicio o embriaguez. E incluso hubo una condena por ultraje a España e injurias a la organización militar.
Más de 120 penas de prisión
Esto dio lugar a que se interpusieran un total de 127 penas de cárcel, la mayoría inferiores a los seis meses de prisión. También hubo 19 penas de entre seis meses y un año de cárcel, 13 de entre uno y tres años y cinco condenas con penas entre los tres y los seis años de prisión. Ninguna condena superó los seis años de pena.
En total, los tribunales militares tramitaron 1.038 procedimientos durante el año 2018. De ellos, 719 fueron finalizados y otros 319 quedaron pendientes para el siguiente ejercicio.
