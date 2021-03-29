Estás leyendo: Al menos 39 detenidos en una operación contra la explotación laboral en Murcia

Al menos 39 detenidos en una operación contra la explotación laboral en Murcia 

La operación se desarrolló a principios de marzo en torno a varias explotaciones agrícolas y especialmente en una finca ubicada en Gea y Truyols (Murcia) a la que se desplazaba el grueso de los trabajadores de la ETT investigada.

Agentes de Policía Nacional. Foto de archivo. Mero Barral / Europa Press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en la Región de Murcia a 39 personas en el marco de una operación para luchar contra la explotación laboral de ciudadanos extranjeros en el sector agrícola, ha informado este cuerpo. 

La Unidad Contra las Redes de Inmigración y Falsedad Documental de la policía de Murcia (UCRIF) ha investigado a la empresa de trabajo temporal (ETT) donde, al parecer, varias personas se encontraban trabajando usurpando la identidad de otros trabajadores o utilizando documentación falsa.

La operación se desarrolló a principios de marzo en torno a varias explotaciones agrícolas y especialmente en una finca ubicada en Gea y Truyols (Murcia) a la que se desplazaba el grueso de los trabajadores de la ETT investigada. 

Allí acudieron un centenar de extranjeros en una veintena de furgonetas, 39 de los cuales han sido detenidos, 33 de ellos por infracción de la Ley de Extranjería y seis por delitos de falsedad documental y usurpación de estado civil. 

Han sido detenidos trabajadores sin permiso de trabajo o sin residencia legal como el que cedía o vendía su documentación obteniendo un beneficio económico previamente pactado, además de obtener días de cotización sin realizar la jornada laboral, con el beneficio posterior de obtener futuras prestaciones por un trabajo no realizado.

