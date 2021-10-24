Alberto Rodríguez contrata a nuevos abogados para eventuales acciones contra Batet

Los abogados Isabel Elbal y Gonzalo Boye será los responsables de formalizar el recurso a la condena por agresión a un agente policial que recae sobre el exdiputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez. Elbal y Boye serán también los encargados de las "eventuales acciones judiciales" que se lleven a cabo contra Meritxell Batet, presidenta del Congreso.

A través de un comunicado, Rodríguez ha señalado que la decisión de Batet de retirarle su acta de diputado podría atentar contra "los principios más básicos de la soberanía popular y de la democracia en el Estado español". Por ello, explica Rodríguez, ha decidido disponer de un equipo legal "independiente y experto en el ámbito europeo".

En el escrito, Rodríguez no duda en proclamar su inocencia, lamentando las irregularidades que, según él, se suceden en la causa judicial que recae sobre él. El ya exdiputado ha añadido que piensa seguir luchando: "El cierre de un ciclo no implica que la batalla haya terminado. Esto no ha hecho más que empezar. Canarias es tierra de brega, aquí no se rinde nadie".

"Apoyo y solidaridad" de los comunes

La líder de En Comú Podem en el Parlament, Jéssica Albiach, ha expresado este domingo todo su "apoyo y solidaridad" a Alberto Rodríguez tras haber perdido su condición de diputado en el Congreso, y ha evitado polemizar por su decisión de abandonar la militancia de Podemos.

Antes de participar en Girona en el debate 'Transición ecológica y Nuevo Pacto Verde', Albiach ha denunciado "la anomalía democrática y la aberración" que supone a su juicio haber retirado el escaño a Rodríguez, "víctima de una nueva injerencia del poder judicial".