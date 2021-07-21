Ancelotti ocultó a Hacienda sus derechos de imagen a través de paraísos fiscales

MadridActualizado:
El que fuera entrenador del Real Madrid entre 2013 y 2015, y recientemente contratado de nuevo, eludió el pago de 1,06 millones de euros a Hacienda. Así lo ha denunciado la Fiscalía de Madrid, que le acusa de utilizar un "entramado de sociedades instrumentales" ubicadas, algunas de ellas, en paraísos fiscales.
Tal y como ha publicado Infolibre, Ancelotti, sirviéndose de ese entramado, habría eludido de esta forma la cantidad correspondiente al fisco proveniente de sus derechos de imagen, en concreto la cantidad referida a los 3,6 millones que cobró del club blanco entre 2014 y 2015.
El esquema era el siguiente: Ancelotti se servía de una sociedad instrumental con sede en Reino Unido denominada Vapia LLP, una sociedad que en realidad sólo era la pantalla de otras dos sociedades cuya domicialización estaba localizada en el paraíso fiscal de las Islas Vírgenes Británicas.
Según esta información, Ancelotti y el Real Madrid fecharon el 4 de julio de 2013 tanto el contrato laboral como el contrato de imagen, pese a que Ancelotti firmó aparentemente su contrato unos días antes, en concreto el 26 de junio de 2013.
La horquilla responde, presuntamente, a que de esta forma el técnico italiano tributaría ese año como "no residente", categoría que dispone de un tipo marginal del 24,75%, muy alejado del tipo máximo de 47,5% que corresponde a los residentes.
