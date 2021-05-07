Estás leyendo: Anticorrupción pide nueve años para Jordi Pujol y 29 para su primogénito por cinco delitos en la gestión de su patrimonio

Caso Pujol Anticorrupción pide nueve años para Jordi Pujol y 29 para su primogénito por cinco delitos en la gestión de su patrimonio

El juez Pedraz exonera a Marta Ferrusola de la causa por su delicado estado de salud. 

Jordi Pujol a la sortida del Tanatori de les Corts el 7 d'octubre del 2018.
Jordi Pujol a la salida del Tanatorio de las Cortes el 7 de octubre del 2018. Carola López / ACN

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide nueve años de cárcel para el expresident de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol y hasta 29 para su primogénito, Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, por delitos de organización criminal o asociación ilícita, blanqueo de capitales, delito contra la Hacienda Pública y falsedad documental en relación con la gestión de su patrimonio.

A los empresarios implicados en la trama delictiva se les acusa de cooperación necesaria en el blanqueo de capitales mediante la comisión de falsedades en documentos mercantil, según el escrito de conclusiones provisionales del fiscal.

La Audiencia Nacional avaló recientemente juzgar por los mencionados delitos al conjunto de la familia Pujol-Ferrusola. Rechaza todas las alegaciones de los investigados y confirma todos los delitos por los que De la Mata propone juzgar al clan. El Tribunal recuerda que esta calificación jurídica de los hechos es provisional y serán las acusaciones las efectúen el encaje penal en sus respectivos escritos, tal y como ha hecho Anticorrupción con Jordi Pujol y Jordi Pujol Ferrusola. 

Ferrusola no irá a juicio

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz ha archivado el caso, por motivos de salud, para Marta Ferrusola, que evitará así ir a juicio junto a su marido, el expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol, y sus hijos.

Ferrusola pidió hace unos meses ser eximida de esta causa, conocida como caso Pujol, debido a la demencia que sufre, solicitud que ahora ha atendido el juez en un auto donde archiva las actuaciones contra ella.

